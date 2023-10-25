News

Peace share new single ‘Happy Cars

It’s the Birmingham now-duo’s first single since 2018.

25th October 2023
Words: Daisy Carter

Earlier this year, beloved Birmingham boys Peace returned, this time as a two-piece made up of brothers Harry & Sam Koisser. They’d spent their time away crafting their upcoming fourth album ‘Utopia’ - their first new music in four years - which is available on vinyl from 3rd November (the full album does not yet have a digital release date).

Today, they’ve shared new single ‘Happy Cars’; it’s the first track from ‘Utopia’ to be widely available on streaming services, following the album’s exclusive release earlier this year via a password-protected website.

You can listen to ‘Happy Cars’ and check out Peace’s upcoming live dates below.

NOVEMBER
03 Bath, Komedia Bath
04 Birmingham, Birmingham Town Hall
05 Southampton, Engine Rooms
07 Leeds, Leeds University Stylus
08 Glasgow, Òran Mór
09 Newcastle, Wylam Brewery
10 Sheffield, Foundry
11 Manchester, Manchester New Century Hall (sold out)
14 London, Heaven (sold out)

Interview

Five years since their last album and over three since they uttered a peep to the world, Peace are back. Now stripped down to a duo - but with some truly mind-boggling plans up their sleeves - the Birmingham boys are stepping into a wild new dawn.

Records, etc at Rough Trade logo

