Peace share new single ‘Happy Cars’
It’s the Birmingham now-duo’s first single since 2018.
Earlier this year, beloved Birmingham boys Peace returned, this time as a two-piece made up of brothers Harry & Sam Koisser. They’d spent their time away crafting their upcoming fourth album ‘Utopia’ - their first new music in four years - which is available on vinyl from 3rd November (the full album does not yet have a digital release date).
Today, they’ve shared new single ‘Happy Cars’; it’s the first track from ‘Utopia’ to be widely available on streaming services, following the album’s exclusive release earlier this year via a password-protected website.
You can listen to ‘Happy Cars’ and check out Peace’s upcoming live dates below.
NOVEMBER
03 Bath, Komedia Bath
04 Birmingham, Birmingham Town Hall
05 Southampton, Engine Rooms
07 Leeds, Leeds University Stylus
08 Glasgow, Òran Mór
09 Newcastle, Wylam Brewery
10 Sheffield, Foundry
11 Manchester, Manchester New Century Hall (sold out)
14 London, Heaven (sold out)
