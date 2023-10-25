Peace share new single ‘Happy Cars

Earlier this year, beloved Birmingham boys Peace returned, this time as a two-piece made up of brothers Harry & Sam Koisser. They’d spent their time away crafting their upcoming fourth album ‘Utopia’ - their first new music in four years - which is available on vinyl from 3rd November (the full album does not yet have a digital release date).

Today, they’ve shared new single ‘Happy Cars’; it’s the first track from ‘Utopia’ to be widely available on streaming services, following the album’s exclusive release earlier this year via a password-protected website.

You can listen to ‘Happy Cars’ and check out Peace’s upcoming live dates below.

NOVEMBER

03 Bath, Komedia Bath

04 Birmingham, Birmingham Town Hall

05 Southampton, Engine Rooms

07 Leeds, Leeds University Stylus

08 Glasgow, Òran Mór

09 Newcastle, Wylam Brewery

10 Sheffield, Foundry

11 Manchester, Manchester New Century Hall (sold out)

14 London, Heaven (sold out)