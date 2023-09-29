News
PinkPantheress drops latest single ‘Mosquito’
The track also arrives accompanied by a star-studded music video.
‘Mosquito’ is the newest cut from PinkPantheress, following her recent collaboration with Destroy Lonely and a turn featuring on the hit Barbie soundtrack. Written and produced by the artist in partnership with Greg Kurstin (Adele, Lily Allen), the track sees PinkPantheress lean into noughties R&B influences for what she has said is her “favourite song”.
‘Mosquito’ also lands accompanied by a rom-com inspired music video, starring Charithra Chandran (Bridgerton), India Amarteifio (Queen Charlotte), and Yara Shahidi (black-ish) alongside PinkPantheress herself, as the four hit the town for a shopping spree.
Watch the official video for ‘Mosquito’ below.
