PinkPantheress drops latest single ‘Mosquito

‘Mosquito’ is the newest cut from PinkPantheress, following her recent collaboration with Destroy Lonely and a turn featuring on the hit Barbie soundtrack. Written and produced by the artist in partnership with Greg Kurstin (Adele, Lily Allen), the track sees PinkPantheress lean into noughties R&B influences for what she has said is her “favourite song”.

‘Mosquito’ also lands accompanied by a rom-com inspired music video, starring Charithra Chandran (Bridgerton), India Amarteifio (Queen Charlotte), and Yara Shahidi (black-ish) alongside PinkPantheress herself, as the four hit the town for a shopping spree.

Watch the official video for ‘Mosquito’ below.

