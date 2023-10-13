News
PinkPantheress announces debut album ‘Heaven Knows’
She’s also shared details of new shows in the UK and Europe.
Today, PinkPantheress has announced her anticipated debut album, ‘Heaven knows’, slated for release on 10th November via Warner Records UK/300 Entertainment. Commenting on the LP, she has said that “the record is about grief for a loss but being at peace with yourself in your aloneness. Journeying from hell into purgatory, but I’m ok with being there.”
The project comes after her 2021 mixtape ‘to hell with it’, and will see her explore the multiple facets of different relationships - with romantic partners, with parasocial connections, and ultimately with herself - over 13 tracks.
To celebrate the news, PinkPantheress has also shared a new fan-favourite track, ‘Capable of love’, and announced details of shows in the UK, Ireland, and Europe in Spring 2024 (ahead of her stint supporting Olivia Rodrigo on the US leg of her ‘GUTS’ world tour). Tickets will be available via pre-sale from 10:00am Tuesday 17th October, while general sale will start at 10:00am on Friday 20th October.
Check out where she’ll be stopping off and watch the official video for ‘Capable of love’ below.
FEBRUARY 2024
20 Dublin, 3Olympia
22 Manchester, O2 Ritz
23 London, Alexandra Palace
27 Amsterdam, Paradiso
28 Paris, Élysée Montmartre
MARCH 2024
01 Berlin, Huxleys
