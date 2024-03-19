News
Pulp announce first shows in US and Canada for over a decade
The encore continues!
Following on from their This Is What We Do For An Encore UK tour last summer, Pulp have now confirmed that they’ll be performing across the pond for the first time in over ten years this September.
“So, the encore continues,” Jarvis Cocker has said. “The songs came back to life and they want to be heard. They need to be heard. Come out and have some fun with us. You deserve it. Yes. You do.”
The Britpop legends last played in North America at Coachella in 2012, and will be stopping off in Chicago, Toronto, San Francisco, Los Angeles and New York this time around, with support from Escape-ism - a duo handpicked by the band themselves.
Tickets for all dates will go on sale at 10:00am local time this Friday, 22nd March, and you can check out full details of the North American tour schedule below.
SEPTEMBER 2024
08 Chicago, Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
10 Toronto, HISTORY
13 Brooklyn, NY Kings Theatre
16 San Francisco, Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
18 Los Angeles, Hollywood Palladium
