Flow Festival will celebrate 20th anniversary with Pulp, Fred Again.., PJ Harvey and more

Founded in 2004, the Helsinki weekender takes place on the site of an old power plant.

Photo: Jenn Five

22nd November 2023
Words: Daisy Carter

Next summer, Finland’s Flow Festival are set to celebrate their 20th birthday in style, having just announced a stacked lineup of artists for their 2024 edition. Taking place from 9th - 11th August within the grounds of an old power plant in Suvilahti, Helsinki, the weekend will see big names from across alternative rock, electronica, and pop take to the stages.

Following their triumphant run of return shows this year, Britpop favourites Pulp are bringing their captivating live performance to Scandinavia, alongside world-dominating DJ Fred again.., Radiohead/Sons of Kemet supergroup The Smile, and the iconic PJ Harvey. Elsewhere on the lineup, you’ll find pop sensation Jessie Ware and hip-hop mainstay Denzel Curry, as well as electronic duo Overmono and Finnish natives ibe, Arppa, and Monkey Mind.

Tickets for Flow Festival 2024 are on sale now; and if you already can’t wait for next summer, why not read more about Pulp’s celebrated live comeback below?

