News

PVRIS schedule UK & European tour for spring 2024

Lynn Gunn will return to the UK for four headline shows in May.

9th January 2024
Words: Sarah Jamieson

PVRIS

Lynn Gunn’s project PVRIS has announced plans for a series of UK and European shows, which are set to begin this spring.

Her upcoming run of headline shows will kick off in Hanover, Germany on 24th April; she’ll then make stops in Poland, Czechia, Austria, Italy, Belgium, the Netherlands and France, before playing four shows across the UK in late May. Support is set to come from metalcore outfit Scene Queen across the whole tour, while Sophie Powers will join for the UK shows.

The dates follow on from the release of her fourth album ‘EVERGREEN’, which landed last summer and - according to our review of the record - boasts “a plethora of cast-iron, genreless bangers”.

Check out PVRIS’ full list of UK and European shows below.

APRIL
24 Muzikzentrum, Hanover, DE
25 Docks, Hamburg, DE
26 Metropol, Berlin, DE
27 Proxima, Warsaw, PL
29 Lucerna Music Bar, Prague, CZ
30 Arena Wien Open Air, Vienna, AT

MAY
02 Alcatraz, Milan, IT
05 Zoom Frankfurt, Frankfurt, DE
06 Carlswerk Victoria, Cologne, DE
07 Ancienne Belgique, Brussels, BE
09 TivoliVredenburg, Utrecht, NL
10 Le Trabendo, Paris, FR
12 O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester, UK
13 O2 Academy Glasgow, Glasgow, UK
15 O2 Academy Birmingham, Birmingham, UK
16 Troxy, London, UK

Tickets for the tour go on general this Friday (12th January) from PVRIS’ official website.

PVRIS

Interview

PVRIS: Don’t Call It A Comeback

PVRIS: Don’t Call It A Comeback

Fully taking the reins of PVRIS as a solo project for the first time, ‘Evergreen’ is Lynn Gunn following her instincts and fighting against the algorithmic tide.

14th July 2023, 5:30pm

