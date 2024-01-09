PVRIS schedule UK & European tour for spring 2024

Lynn Gunn’s project PVRIS has announced plans for a series of UK and European shows, which are set to begin this spring.

Her upcoming run of headline shows will kick off in Hanover, Germany on 24th April; she’ll then make stops in Poland, Czechia, Austria, Italy, Belgium, the Netherlands and France, before playing four shows across the UK in late May. Support is set to come from metalcore outfit Scene Queen across the whole tour, while Sophie Powers will join for the UK shows.

The dates follow on from the release of her fourth album ‘EVERGREEN’, which landed last summer and - according to our review of the record - boasts “a plethora of cast-iron, genreless bangers”.

Check out PVRIS’ full list of UK and European shows below.

APRIL

24 Muzikzentrum, Hanover, DE

25 Docks, Hamburg, DE

26 Metropol, Berlin, DE

27 Proxima, Warsaw, PL

29 Lucerna Music Bar, Prague, CZ

30 Arena Wien Open Air, Vienna, AT

MAY

02 Alcatraz, Milan, IT

05 Zoom Frankfurt, Frankfurt, DE

06 Carlswerk Victoria, Cologne, DE

07 Ancienne Belgique, Brussels, BE

09 TivoliVredenburg, Utrecht, NL

10 Le Trabendo, Paris, FR

12 O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester, UK

13 O2 Academy Glasgow, Glasgow, UK

15 O2 Academy Birmingham, Birmingham, UK

16 Troxy, London, UK



Tickets for the tour go on general this Friday (12th January) from PVRIS’ official website.