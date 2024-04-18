News
PVRIS drops intoxicating new release ‘Oil & Water’
Lyndsey Gunnulfsen is currently gearing up for a short run of UK shows next month.
Having fully stepped into a new solo era with last summer’s bold fourth album ‘Evergreen’, PVRIS - aka Lyndsey Gunnulfsen - has now shared ‘Oil & Water’, a single that she wrote on the road whilst touring with Poppy last year.
Speaking about its origins, she has shared: “The song is about the push and pull of mismatched love and the lengths you’d go to make it work. I rented a house (which may have been haunted) in Kansas City on two of our off-days and wrote/recorded the music, verse and pre-chorus there… Finished the chorus and rest of the song in LA with Kanner. Finished producing and finalized the track in Northern California in Nevada City.”
You can listen to ‘Oil & Water’ and find out where PVRIS is going to be stopping off on her upcoming UK run (joined by Scene Queen and Sophie Powers) below.
MAY 2024 PVRIS UK SHOWS
12 Manchester, Victoria Warehouse
13 Glasgow, O2 Academy
15 Birmingham, O2 Academy
16 London, Troxy
Read More
PVRIS schedule UK & European tour for spring 2024
Lynn Gunn will return to the UK for four headline shows in May.
9th January 2024, 12:45pm
PVRIS: Don’t Call It A Comeback
Fully taking the reins of PVRIS as a solo project for the first time, ‘Evergreen’ is Lynn Gunn following her instincts and fighting against the algorithmic tide.
14th July 2023, 5:30pm
PVRIS - Evergreen
3-5 Stars
Lynn has never sounded quite so bold.
12th July 2023, 7:59am
PVRIS shares new single ‘Evergreen’
It's the title track from Lynn Gunn's forthcoming new album.
22nd June 2023, 12:08pm
With Bob Vylan, St Vincent, girl in red, Lizzy McAlpine and more.