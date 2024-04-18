PVRIS drops intoxicating new release ‘Oil & Water’

Having fully stepped into a new solo era with last summer’s bold fourth album ‘Evergreen’, PVRIS - aka Lyndsey Gunnulfsen - has now shared ‘Oil & Water’, a single that she wrote on the road whilst touring with Poppy last year.

Speaking about its origins, she has shared: “The song is about the push and pull of mismatched love and the lengths you’d go to make it work. I rented a house (which may have been haunted) in Kansas City on two of our off-days and wrote/recorded the music, verse and pre-chorus there… Finished the chorus and rest of the song in LA with Kanner. Finished producing and finalized the track in Northern California in Nevada City.”

You can listen to ‘Oil & Water’ and find out where PVRIS is going to be stopping off on her upcoming UK run (joined by Scene Queen and Sophie Powers) below.

