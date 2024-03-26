News

renforshort is washing away the past on forthcoming EP ‘clean hands dirty water’

The recently announced project will feature her latest single, ‘hurt like it should’.

Photo: Steph Verschuren

26th March 2024
Words: Daisy Carter

renforshort, News, Listen

Toronto-born, LA-based renforshort - aka Lauren Isenberg - has confirmed plans for her upcoming new project ‘clean hands dirty water’, which is due to land on 17th May.

Explaining the concept behind the title, she has commented: “the younger you are, things feel a lot heavier. Your hands feel dirty with something someone said to you once that you think will never go away, or a direction that your life is taking that you feel you don’t have any control over… But you do. You can wash your hands. Charcoal’s not that hard to get off. You really could have a fresh start if you wash your hands.”

The EP will act as a follow up to ren’s 2022 debut album ‘dear amelia’, and its announcement has been marked with the arrival of her latest single ‘hurt like it should’ - a track she describes as “a song about being stuck in the same place because someone is getting in the way of your growth.”

She continues: “I had been in a tattered one-sided relationship and at a point everything started feeling the same. There was no excitement anymore and my partner was unloyal to me which sucked. It’s a little bit of a revenge song and extreme catharsis on my end.”

Check out the official performance video for ‘hurt like it should’ below.

renforshort: “It’s your duty to be honest”

Interview

renforshort: “It’s your duty to be honest”

On debut album ‘dear amelia’, the grungy singer-songwriter delves into the dark parts of life, love and her inner world with more vulnerability and focus than ever.

Play Video

Tags: renforshort, News, Listen

Latest News

girl in red and Sabrina Carpenter team up on new single ‘You Need Me Now?’

girl in red and Sabrina Carpenter team up on new single You Need Me Now?’

Maxïmo Park are hitting the road this Autumn

Maxïmo Park are hitting the road this Autumn 

Suede to play special summer show with Johnny Marr and Nadine Shah

Suede to play special summer show with Johnny Marr and Nadine Shah

Baby Queen, Caity Baser and Baxter Dury among final Live At Leeds In The Park additions

Baby Queen, Caity Baser and Baxter Dury among final Live At Leeds In The Park additions

Remi Wolf confirms second album ‘Big Ideas’

Remi Wolf confirms second album Big Ideas’

Books & Film at Rough Trade

PJ Harvey - Orlam artwork

PJ Harvey - Orlam Hardback - £16.99

RT Pixel
The Rolling Stones - Ole Ole Ole! A Trip Across Latin America artwork

The Rolling Stones - Ole Ole Ole! A Trip Across Latin America Dvd - £15.99

RT Pixel
Johnny Marr - Marr's Guitars artwork

Johnny Marr - Marr's Guitars Hardback - £43.99

RT Pixel
The Rolling Stones - A Bigger Bang - Live on Copacabana Beach artwork

The Rolling Stones - A Bigger Bang - Live on Copacabana Beach Blu ray - £54.99

RT Pixel
The Beatles - The Beatles: Get Back artwork

The Beatles - The Beatles: Get Back Hardback - £15.00

RT Pixel

Read More

News

renforshort shares new single ‘moshpit’

renforshort shares new single ‘moshpit’

“It’s about an annoying relationship where you’re treated like garbage and just keep trying to get out, but you don’t wanna risk hurting the other person’s feelings.”

28th January 2022, 10:33am

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Stay Updated!

Get the best of DIY to your inbox each week.

Popular right now

March 2024

Latest Issue

March 2024

Featuring Green Day, English Teacher, Everything Everything, Caity Baser and more!

Read Now Buy Now Subscribe to DIY