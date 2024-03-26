renforshort is washing away the past on forthcoming EP ‘clean hands dirty water’

Toronto-born, LA-based renforshort - aka Lauren Isenberg - has confirmed plans for her upcoming new project ‘clean hands dirty water’, which is due to land on 17th May.

Explaining the concept behind the title, she has commented: “the younger you are, things feel a lot heavier. Your hands feel dirty with something someone said to you once that you think will never go away, or a direction that your life is taking that you feel you don’t have any control over… But you do. You can wash your hands. Charcoal’s not that hard to get off. You really could have a fresh start if you wash your hands.”

The EP will act as a follow up to ren’s 2022 debut album ‘dear amelia’, and its announcement has been marked with the arrival of her latest single ‘hurt like it should’ - a track she describes as “a song about being stuck in the same place because someone is getting in the way of your growth.”

She continues: “I had been in a tattered one-sided relationship and at a point everything started feeling the same. There was no excitement anymore and my partner was unloyal to me which sucked. It’s a little bit of a revenge song and extreme catharsis on my end.”

Check out the official performance video for ‘hurt like it should’ below.