News
Sabrina Carpenter announces ‘Short N’ Sweet’ UK/EU tour dates
The shows will mark the release of the star’s sixth studio album, out next month.
Pop star of the summer Sabrina Carpenter is bringing her forthcoming ‘Short N’ Sweet’ tour to the UK and Europe next year for nine special arena shows, having sold out all of her Autumn 2024 US dates.
The run will celebrate the release of her sixth studio album of the same name (which is due to arrive on 23rd August), and will see Sabrina supported by none other than DIY’s May 2024 cover star Rachel Chinouriri.
Presale for the newly-announced UK/EU leg (detailed below) will start at 10am local time on 23rd July, while general sale will open at 10am local time on Friday 26th July.
Watch the viral video for her latest single, ‘Please Please Please’, and get the details on where Sabrina will be stopping off on the tour here:
‘Short N’ Sweet’ UK and European tour dates:
MARCH 2025
03 Dublin, 3Arena
06 Birmingham, Utilita Arena
08 London, The O2
11 Glasgow, OVO Hydro
13 Manchester, Co-op Live
16 Paris, Accor Arena
19 Berlin, Uber Arena
22 Brussels, ING Arena
23 Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome
Read More
DIY’s 20 Best Songs of 2024 (so far)
We're (somehow) halfway through the year - these are the tracks we haven't been able to get out of our heads.
27th June 2024, 4:00pm
Sabrina Carpenter unveils plans for new album ‘Short n’ Sweet’
The 'Espresso' star has also dropped a new track, which comes accompanied by a video featuring another famous face…
10th June 2024, 12:00pm
girl in red and Sabrina Carpenter team up on new single ‘You Need Me Now?’
The collab is the latest track to be lifted from girl in red's forthcoming sophomore album.
26th March 2024, 2:12pm
Sabrina Carpenter announces first ever UK/EU tour
She’ll be hitting the road in June.
30th January 2023, 12:00am
With Fontaines DC, Kneecap, BERWYN, Wunderhorse and many more.