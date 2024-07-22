Sabrina Carpenter announces ‘Short N’ Sweet’ UK/EU tour dates

Pop star of the summer Sabrina Carpenter is bringing her forthcoming ‘Short N’ Sweet’ tour to the UK and Europe next year for nine special arena shows, having sold out all of her Autumn 2024 US dates.

The run will celebrate the release of her sixth studio album of the same name (which is due to arrive on 23rd August), and will see Sabrina supported by none other than DIY’s May 2024 cover star Rachel Chinouriri.

Presale for the newly-announced UK/EU leg (detailed below) will start at 10am local time on 23rd July, while general sale will open at 10am local time on Friday 26th July.

Watch the viral video for her latest single, ‘Please Please Please’, and get the details on where Sabrina will be stopping off on the tour here: