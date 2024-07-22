News

Sabrina Carpenter announces ‘Short N’ Sweet’ UK/EU tour dates

The shows will mark the release of the star’s sixth studio album, out next month.

Photo:

22nd July 2024
Words: Daisy Carter

Sabrina Carpenter, News

Pop star of the summer Sabrina Carpenter is bringing her forthcoming ‘Short N’ Sweet’ tour to the UK and Europe next year for nine special arena shows, having sold out all of her Autumn 2024 US dates. 

The run will celebrate the release of her sixth studio album of the same name (which is due to arrive on 23rd August), and will see Sabrina supported by none other than DIY’s May 2024 cover star Rachel Chinouriri

Presale for the newly-announced UK/EU leg (detailed below) will start at 10am local time on 23rd July, while general sale will open at 10am local time on Friday 26th July. 

Watch the viral video for her latest single, ‘Please Please Please’, and get the details on where Sabrina will be stopping off on the tour here: 

‘Short N’ Sweet’ UK and European tour dates:

MARCH 2025
03 Dublin, 3Arena
06 Birmingham, Utilita Arena
08 London, The O2
11 Glasgow, OVO Hydro
13 Manchester, Co-op Live
16 Paris, Accor Arena
19 Berlin, Uber Arena
22 Brussels, ING Arena
23 Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome

