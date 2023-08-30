Samia releases ‘To Me It Was (Hovvdy Version)’ from her ‘Honey Reimagined’ singles series

Ahead of her performance at End of the Road festival this weekend, Samia has shared ‘To Me It Was (Hovvdy Version) - the latest in a series in which songs from her sophomore album ‘Honey’ are covered or re-imagined. This time, Texan duo Hovvdy put their spin on Samia’s ‘To Me It Was’ via synths and falsetto vocals, adding a new dimension to the gentler original.

Speaking about the new version, Samia has commented: “‘To Me It Was’ is one of a few songs on ‘Honey’ that existed in a bunch of different iterations before its final form. When I first started playing it out it was this big rave up of a rock song. In the studio and in the context of the record the song just made more sense stripped down, with this really warm back porch feeling. Hovvdy turning it into a bedroom pop song feels exactly right - the perfect middle ground.”

‘To Me It Was (Hovvdy Version)’ follows Maya Hawke’s cover of album title track ‘Honey’ and Blondshell’s version of ‘Charm You’, and also lands ahead of Samia’s UK performances at End of the Road Festival, Electric Picnic Festival, and O2 Kentish Town Forum.

Read more about Samia in our February 2023 magazine interview, and listen to ‘To Me It Was (Hovvdy Version)’ below:

