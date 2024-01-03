Skepta teases details of new album ‘Knife and Fork

Grime icon Skepta has shared some snippets of long-awaited news about his next project: due later this year, his new studio album ‘Knife And Fork’ will be introduced on 26th January with the release of its lead single, ‘Gas Me Up’.

Writing on Instagram, he has said: “It’s been years since I dropped my last album and I want to thank you for all the love during my hiatus. I’ve seen the messages, tweets and Tik Toks, I’m truly grateful that my music is still resonating with the world, even in my absence.

“I’m happy to announce my next studio album #KnifeAndFork is loading this year, the first single #GasMeUp (Diligent) will be out January 26th 🤲🏿

Can’t wait to see you all @bigsmokefestival happy 2024”.