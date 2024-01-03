Skepta teases details of new album ‘Knife and Fork

News

His last solo LP, ‘Ignorance Is Bliss’, came out in 2019.

Grime icon Skepta has shared some snippets of long-awaited news about his next project: due later this year, his new studio album ‘Knife And Fork’ will be introduced on 26th January with the release of its lead single, ‘Gas Me Up’.

Writing on Instagram, he has said: “It’s been years since I dropped my last album and I want to thank you for all the love during my hiatus. I’ve seen the messages, tweets and Tik Toks, I’m truly grateful that my music is still resonating with the world, even in my absence.

“I’m happy to announce my next studio album #KnifeAndFork is loading this year, the first single #GasMeUp (Diligent) will be out January 26th 🤲🏿
Can’t wait to see you all @bigsmokefestival happy 2024”.

In terms of new music, the rapper has been relatively quiet for the last few years; his last studio album ‘Ignorance Is Bliss’ was released in 2019, with a collab LP with Chip and Young Adz (entitled ‘Insomnia’) arriving the following year. At the end of 2023, he also shared the new track ‘Can’t Play Myself (A Tribute To Amy)’ - an atmospheric house track that samples Amy Winehouse’s 2006 single ‘Tears Dry On Their Own’.

As for 2024 - alongside new music - he’s set to perform in Crystal Palace Park on 6th July for the inaugural Big Smoke Festival, as part of a lineup he personally curated.

Announcing the festival on Instagram Live, he commented: “I know a lot of people have been wondering when they’ll see Skepta at a festival and I really wanted to save all that energy and put it into something that was for us, by us. There’s going to be a live stage all your favourite acts - anyone you know that’s affiliated with Skepta. There’ll be a live stage on one side and the Más Tiempo stage which will also be a full lineup. I might bust up one stage, fly over to the other one and link with Jammer. It’s gonna be crazy.”

You can find out more about Big Smoke Festival here.

