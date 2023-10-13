News
Skepta samples Amy Winehouse on ‘Can’t Play Myself (A Tribute To Amy)’
He’s been teasing its release in festival sets all summer.
Mercury Prize winner Skepta has today shared ‘Can’t Play Myself (A Tribute To Amy)’, an atmospheric house track that samples Amy Winehouse’s 2006 single ‘Tears Dry On Their Own’ (approved for release by the Amy Winehouse Foundation). Having spent the summer teasing its release during various festival sets - including Glastonbury and Arcadia - fans have been eagerly waiting for the official version to drop.
The single is his latest on Más Tiempo, the house label he co-founded with fellow BBK member Jammer, and follows a long line of releases including 2019 LP ‘Ignorance Is Bliss’, and 2020’s collab project ‘Insomnia’.
Listen to ‘Can’t Play Myself (A Tribute To Amy)’ below.
