Sleaford Mods to release new EP ‘More UK Grim

The project will land ahead of the duo’s UK and European shows this autumn.

Photo: Ewen Spencer

20th September 2023
Words: Daisy Carter

Having dropped their album ‘UK GRIM’ earlier this year, Sleaford Mods have today announced that they’ll be releasing a follow-up EP - recorded at the same time as the longer project - entitled ‘More UK GRIM’ (out 20th October).

Of the EP’s lead single ‘Big Pharma’, the band’s Jason Williamson has commented: “‘Big Pharma’ was written in the opening chapters of autumn 2022 when Covid kicked in again. It carries a lot of the normal Sleaford Mods absurdism but also looks at the ongoing fascination with trying to find truths in information wholly pushed by very questionable people.”

“The term ‘Big Pharma’ has been uprooted from its original place, one that rightly threw critique at the pharmaceutical industry as it produced more and more products that would ruin lives on a mass scale. Instead now, Big Pharma is more familiar as a term used by right wing and industrial groups trying to mask the financial aims of their arguments with some kind of critical thinking panache-type legitimacy. It just feels wrong. It feeds on hopelessness, widespread fear and generations of unfettered misinformation linked to the limited critical perception we as the masses are burdened with.”

The full tracklist for ‘More UK GRIM’ is:
1. Under The Rules
2. Old Nottz
3. Big Pharma
4. PO Crazeh
5. My 18hr Girdle
6. Old Nottz (Alt mix)

Watch the official video for ‘Big Pharma’ here:

The Mods will embark on their ‘UK GRIM’ headline tour next month too, which will include a special show at London’s Alexandra Palace. Visit the band’s website for more info and tickets, and check out their tour schedule below.

OCTOBER
14 Utrecht, Tivoli Veredenburg
15 Antwerp, De Roma (sold out)
16 Frankfurt, Batschkapp
18 Cologne, Carlswerk Victoria
19 Hamburg, Grobke Freilheit
21 Berlin, Columbiahalle (sold out)
24 Leipzig, Taubchenthal
25 Prague, Troxy
26 Vienna, Gasometer
28 Munich, Tonhalle
29 Zurich, XTRA

NOVEMBER
01 Barcelona, Sala Apolo
03 Madrid, La Riviera
05 Bordeaux, Le Krakatoa
06 Nantes, Stereolux (sold out)
07 Paris, Bataclan (sold out)
22 Birmingham, O2 Academy
23 Glasgow, O2 Academy
25 Dublin, Academy (sold out)
28 Leeds, Academy
29 Manchester, Victoria Warehouse
30 Bristol, O2 Academy (sold out)

DECEMBER
02 London, Alexandra Palace

