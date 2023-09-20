Sleaford Mods to release new EP ‘More UK Grim

Having dropped their album ‘UK GRIM’ earlier this year, Sleaford Mods have today announced that they’ll be releasing a follow-up EP - recorded at the same time as the longer project - entitled ‘More UK GRIM’ (out 20th October).

Of the EP’s lead single ‘Big Pharma’, the band’s Jason Williamson has commented: “‘Big Pharma’ was written in the opening chapters of autumn 2022 when Covid kicked in again. It carries a lot of the normal Sleaford Mods absurdism but also looks at the ongoing fascination with trying to find truths in information wholly pushed by very questionable people.”

“The term ‘Big Pharma’ has been uprooted from its original place, one that rightly threw critique at the pharmaceutical industry as it produced more and more products that would ruin lives on a mass scale. Instead now, Big Pharma is more familiar as a term used by right wing and industrial groups trying to mask the financial aims of their arguments with some kind of critical thinking panache-type legitimacy. It just feels wrong. It feeds on hopelessness, widespread fear and generations of unfettered misinformation linked to the limited critical perception we as the masses are burdened with.”

The full tracklist for ‘More UK GRIM’ is:

1. Under The Rules

2. Old Nottz

3. Big Pharma

4. PO Crazeh

5. My 18hr Girdle

6. Old Nottz (Alt mix)

Watch the official video for ‘Big Pharma’ here: