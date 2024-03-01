Green Man unveils Big Thief, Sampha, Sleaford Mods and more for 2024 lineup

Welsh weekender Green Man has today revealed the first wave of artists due to take to the stage in the Bannau Brycheiniog National Park this summer, having already sold out before any names had been announced.

Topping this year’s bill are: cult favourites Big Thief, whose latest album ‘Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You’ saw them grow into a band “undoubtedly at the peak of their powers” (read our full review here); South London game-changer Sampha; electronic music pioneer Jon Hopkins; and Notts heroes Sleaford Mods.

Elsewhere, crowds will be treated to sets from the likes of The Jesus & Mary Chain, former DIY cover star Arlo Parks, Black Country, New Road, Nadine Shah, and The Waeve, while away from the music revelers will be able to explore a still-under-wraps packed programme of comedy, film, panel talks and more.

Green Man 2024 will take place from 15th to 18th August. You can find out what went down at last year’s edition and check out the 2024 lineup (so far) below.

