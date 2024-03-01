Festivals

Green Man unveils Big Thief, Sampha, Sleaford Mods and more for 2024 lineup

Tickets for the Welsh festival sold out before any artists had been confirmed.

Photo: Noah Lenker

1st March 2024
Words: Daisy Carter

Arlo Parks, Big Thief, Black Country New Road, Jon Hopkins, Nadine Shah, SAMPHA, Sleaford Mods, The Jesus & Mary Chain, The WAEVE, Green Man, News, Festivals

Welsh weekender Green Man has today revealed the first wave of artists due to take to the stage in the Bannau Brycheiniog National Park this summer, having already sold out before any names had been announced.

Topping this year’s bill are: cult favourites Big Thief, whose latest album ‘Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You’ saw them grow into a band “undoubtedly at the peak of their powers” (read our full review here); South London game-changer Sampha; electronic music pioneer Jon Hopkins; and Notts heroes Sleaford Mods.

Elsewhere, crowds will be treated to sets from the likes of The Jesus & Mary Chain, former DIY cover star Arlo Parks, Black Country, New Road, Nadine Shah, and The Waeve, while away from the music revelers will be able to explore a still-under-wraps packed programme of comedy, film, panel talks and more.

Green Man 2024 will take place from 15th to 18th August. You can find out what went down at last year’s edition and check out the 2024 lineup (so far) below.

Young Fathers, Confidence Man and Jockstrap are standouts at an emphatically nice Green Man 2023

Festivals

Young Fathers, Confidence Man and Jockstrap are standouts at an emphatically nice Green Man 2023

Quite possibly your favourite artist’s favourite festival.

Green Man Festival announces Big Thief, Sampha, Sleaford Mods and more for 2024 lineup

Tags: Arlo Parks, Big Thief, Black Country New Road, Jon Hopkins, Nadine Shah, SAMPHA, Sleaford Mods, The Jesus & Mary Chain, The WAEVE, Green Man, News, Festivals

Latest News

Green Day are the cover stars of DIY’s March 2024 issue!

Green Day are the cover stars of DIYs March 2024 issue!

Glastonbury announces ticket prize draw

Glastonbury announces ticket prize draw

Griff offers up video for new track ‘Miss Me Too’

Griff offers up video for new track Miss Me Too’

Been Stellar to release debut album ‘Scream From New York, NY’ this summer

Been Stellar to release debut album Scream From New York, NY’ this summer

Bully is back with new cut ‘Atom Bomb’

Bully is back with new cut Atom Bomb’

Records, etc at Rough Trade logo

Read More

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Love Festivals?

Subscribe here to receive regular updates from DIY on all things festivals.

Popular right now

March 2024

Latest Issue

March 2024

Featuring Green Day, English Teacher, Everything Everything, Caity Baser and more!

Read Now Buy Now Subscribe to DIY