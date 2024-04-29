News

Christine and the Queens drop new song ‘rentrer chez moi’

It’s entirely written, composed, and produced by Chris himself.

Photo: Eloïse Labarbe-Lafon

29th April 2024
Words: Daisy Carter

Christine and the Queens has shared new track ‘rentrer chez moi’ - a cut which Chris wrote, composed and produced entirely himself.

It follows the release of his two-act oeuvre ‘Redcar’ and ‘PARANOÏA, ANGELS, TRUE LOVE’ - not to mention his MGMT collab ‘Dancing in Babylon’ and recent cover of ‘Stayin’ Alive’ - and also comes accompanied by a Sasha Mongin-directed video shot on location in Paris and Hanches.

Of the single, Chris has shared the following words (lifted from a longer poem-type piece, which you can read in full here):

“This song makes me cry because it is true, so much love I have for you, this deep decision to always stay honest - for the dance to be then the shared moment, the joyful celebration. One moment together. A wholesome surrender. One love, from one to the next, before I danced for this video I listened to Barbara
I remember
Her dancing in the living room, her approach of movement
A celebration,
A sharing
A dance that would express the inside of you, as poem”

Check out the cinematic video for ‘rentrer chez moi’ below.

