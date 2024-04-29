News
Christine and the Queens drop new song ‘rentrer chez moi’
It’s entirely written, composed, and produced by Chris himself.
Christine and the Queens has shared new track ‘rentrer chez moi’ - a cut which Chris wrote, composed and produced entirely himself.
It follows the release of his two-act oeuvre ‘Redcar’ and ‘PARANOÏA, ANGELS, TRUE LOVE’ - not to mention his MGMT collab ‘Dancing in Babylon’ and recent cover of ‘Stayin’ Alive’ - and also comes accompanied by a Sasha Mongin-directed video shot on location in Paris and Hanches.
Of the single, Chris has shared the following words (lifted from a longer poem-type piece, which you can read in full here):
“This song makes me cry because it is true, so much love I have for you, this deep decision to always stay honest - for the dance to be then the shared moment, the joyful celebration. One moment together. A wholesome surrender. One love, from one to the next, before I danced for this video I listened to Barbara
I remember
Her dancing in the living room, her approach of movement
A celebration,
A sharing
A dance that would express the inside of you, as poem”
Check out the cinematic video for ‘rentrer chez moi’ below.
Records, etc at
Christine and The Queens - Redcar Les Adorables Etoiles (Vinyl LP - black)
Christine and The Queens - PARANOÏA, ANGELS, TRUE LOVE (Vinyl LP - black)
Christine and The Queens - PARANOÏA, ANGELS, TRUE LOVE (Cd)
Christine and The Queens - PARANOÏA, ANGELS, TRUE LOVE (Vinyl LP - black)
Christine and The Queens - PARANOÏA, ANGELS, TRUE LOVE (Cd)
Christine and The Queens - Chris (Vinyl LP)
Read More
MGMT join forces with Christine and the Queens for final LP preview ‘Dancing In Babylon’
It's the first ever duet on an MGMT album.
20th February 2024, 2:28pm
Christine and the Queens drop joyful cover of Bee Gees’ ‘Stayin’ Alive’
He's described the reinterpretation as "our PUNK gesture for a better future".
3rd January 2024, 12:35pm
Christine and the Queens debut new video for ‘Marvin descending’
His headline international tour will kick off tonight in Birmingham.
6th September 2023, 5:10pm
Christine and the Queens - PARANOÏA, ANGELS, TRUE LOVE
5 Stars
Like no other exploration of grief - a new magnum opus.
7th June 2023, 7:58am
With Bob Vylan, St Vincent, girl in red, Lizzy McAlpine and more.