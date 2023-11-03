News

Sleater-Kinney announce intimate ‘Little Rope’ album launch show

They’ll be performing select tracks from their upcoming new record.

Photo: Chris Hornbecker

3rd November 2023

Following the recent news of their forthcoming new album, ‘Little Rope’ (out 19th January via Loma Vista), Sleater-Kinney have shared details of an intimate album launch show taking place next week, in partnership with Rough Trade.

The duo will perform songs from their new LP - as well as tracks from across their discography - at London’s The Dome on Wednesday 8th November. Tickets are on sale now via Dice.

Check out the full tracklist of ‘Little Rope’ and listen to its lead single ‘Hell’ below.

Little Rope Track List:
1. Hell
2. Needlessly Wild
3. Say It Like You Mean It
4. Hunt You Down
5. Small Finds
6. Don’t Feel Right
7. Six Mistakes
8. Crusader
9. Dress Yourself
10. Untidy Creature

If you can’t make the album launch show, then you also have the opportunity to catch Sleater-Kinney at Pitchfork Festival London on 10th November, before they head across the pond for a huge string of live shows next year. Check out the full tour schedule here:

NOVEMBER 2023
10 London, Pitchfork London, Roundhouse
19 Mexico City, Corona Capital

FEBRUARY 2024
28 San Diego, CA, The Observatory North Park
29 Las Vegas, NV, Brooklyn Bowl

MARCH 2024
01 Tempe, AZ, Marquee Theatre
02 Albuquerque, NM, El Rey Theater
04 Tulsa, OK, Cain’s Ballroom
05 Dallas, TX, Studio at the Factory
06 Austin, TX, ACL Live at the Moody Theater
08 New Orleans, LA, Joy Theater
09 Atlanta, GA, The Eastern
11 Norfolk, VA, The NorVa
12 Washington, DC, The Anthem
13 Brooklyn, NY, Brooklyn Steel
14 Brooklyn, NY, Brooklyn Steel
16 New York, NY, Racket (sold out)
17 Boston, MA, Paradise Rock Club (sold out)
18 Philadelphia, PA, Theatre of Living Arts (sold out)
20 Columbus, OH, Newport Music Hall
21 Chicago, IL, Riviera Theatre
22 Madison, WI, The Sylvee
23 St. Paul, MN, Palace Theatre
25 Kansas City, MO, The Truman
26 Denver, CO, Mission Ballroom
28 Los Angeles, CA, The Wiltern
29 Los Angeles, CA, The Belasco
30 San Francisco, CA, The Warfield
31 San Francisco, CA, The Warfield

APRIL 2024
02 Seattle, WA, The Showbox
03 Seattle, WA, The Showbox
04 Vancouver, BC, The Vogue
05 Portland, OR, Crystal Ballroom

