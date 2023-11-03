Sleater-Kinney announce intimate ‘Little Rope’ album launch show

Following the recent news of their forthcoming new album, ‘Little Rope’ (out 19th January via Loma Vista), Sleater-Kinney have shared details of an intimate album launch show taking place next week, in partnership with Rough Trade.

The duo will perform songs from their new LP - as well as tracks from across their discography - at London’s The Dome on Wednesday 8th November. Tickets are on sale now via Dice.

Check out the full tracklist of ‘Little Rope’ and listen to its lead single ‘Hell’ below.