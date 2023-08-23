News
Soccer Mommy announces ‘Karaoke Night’ EP
The project will feature covers of songs by Taylor Swift, Pavement, Sheryl Crow and more.
Following the release of last year’s ‘Sometimes, Forever’ Soccer Mommy - aka Sophie Allison - has shared news of an upcoming covers EP entitled ‘Karaoke Night’ (arriving 22nd September via Loma Vista). It’ll include her recently released version of Sheryl Crow’s ‘Soak Up The Sun’, as well as renditions of tracks by R.E.M, Pavement, Slowdive, and Taylor Swift.
The latter - Swift’s ‘I’m Only Me When I’m With You’ - arrives today, coinciding with the EP’s announcement. Of it, Sophie has said: “I really wanted to cover this song because it’s one of my favourites from Taylor’s first album. I listened to that record so much when I was a kid and I think it had a lot of influence on me then.”
Listen to Soccer Mommy’s version of ‘I’m Only Me When I’m With You’ and check out the EP’s full tracklist below.
01. Here (Pavement Cover)
02. Soak Up The Sun (Sheryl Crow Cover)
03. Dagger (Slowdive Cover)
04. I’m Only Me When I’m With You (Taylor Swift Cover)
05. Losing My Religion (R.E.M Cover)
Soccer Mommy is also playing a string of UK and EU tour dates in support of The National this album, concluding with two nights at London’s iconic Alexandra Palace:
SEPTEMBER
21 Dublin, 3 Arena #
23 Leeds, First Direct Arena #
24 Glasgow, Ovo Hydro Arena #
26 London, Alexandra Palace #
27 London, Alexandra Palace #
# = with The National
