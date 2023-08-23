News

Soccer Mommy announces ‘Karaoke Night’ EP

The project will feature covers of songs by Taylor Swift, Pavement, Sheryl Crow and more.

Soccer Mommy announces ‘Karaoke Night’ EP
Photo: Daniel Topete

23rd August 2023
Words: Daisy Carter

Soccer Mommy, News

Following the release of last year’s ‘Sometimes, Forever’ Soccer Mommy - aka Sophie Allison - has shared news of an upcoming covers EP entitled ‘Karaoke Night’ (arriving 22nd September via Loma Vista). It’ll include her recently released version of Sheryl Crow’s ‘Soak Up The Sun’, as well as renditions of tracks by R.E.M, Pavement, Slowdive, and Taylor Swift.

The latter - Swift’s ‘I’m Only Me When I’m With You’ - arrives today, coinciding with the EP’s announcement. Of it, Sophie has said: “I really wanted to cover this song because it’s one of my favourites from Taylor’s first album. I listened to that record so much when I was a kid and I think it had a lot of influence on me then.”

Listen to Soccer Mommy’s version of ‘I’m Only Me When I’m With You’ and check out the EP’s full tracklist below.

01. Here (Pavement Cover)
02. Soak Up The Sun (Sheryl Crow Cover)
03. Dagger (Slowdive Cover)
04. I’m Only Me When I’m With You (Taylor Swift Cover)
05. Losing My Religion (R.E.M Cover)

Soccer Mommy is also playing a string of UK and EU tour dates in support of The National this album, concluding with two nights at London’s iconic Alexandra Palace:

SEPTEMBER
21 Dublin, 3 Arena #
23 Leeds, First Direct Arena #
24 Glasgow, Ovo Hydro Arena #
26 London, Alexandra Palace #
27 London, Alexandra Palace #

# = with The National

Tags: Soccer Mommy, News

Latest News

SON Estrella Galicia and Paper Dress Vintage announce next show with Prima Queen and Shanghai Baby

SON Estrella Galicia and Paper Dress Vintage announce next show with Prima Queen and Shanghai Baby

Holly Humberstone to play intimate ‘Paint My Bedroom Black’ launch tour

Holly Humberstone to play intimate Paint My Bedroom Black’ launch tour

Another Sky share latest single ‘Burn The Way’

Another Sky share latest single Burn The Way

SOFT PLAY are back with punchy new single ‘Punk’s Dead’

SOFT PLAY are back with punchy new single Punk’s Dead

hemlocke springs announces new EP ‘going…going…GONE!’

hemlocke springs announces new EP going…going…GONE!

Read More

No Small Feelings: Soccer Mommy

On new album "Sometimes, Forever', Soccer Mommy is leaning into the darkness and the light in equal measure.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Stay Updated!

Get the best of DIY to your inbox each week.

Popular right now

August 2023

Latest Issue

August 2023

Featuring CMAT, Jamie T and Willie J Healey, Mae Muller, The Hives and more.

Read Now Buy Now Subscribe to DIY