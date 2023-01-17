Watch Softcult share new single ‘Dress’
It’s the latest track lifted from their new EP, ‘See You In The Dark’.
Ahead of the release of their new EP ‘See You In The Dark’ on 24th March on Easy Life Records, Canadian duo Softcult are sharing their latest single ‘Dress’.
“This song is about consent; it’s about saying ‘no’ and having it happen to you anyway,” Mercedes explains. “It’s about being followed while walking alone at night or being cornered in a bar when we’re just trying to have a night out with our friends. It’s about the lingering fear and trauma that haunts us long after these experiences have happened. It’s about how these experiences make us feel powerless and change the way we see ourselves.”
Speaking about their upcoming EP, inspired by Nietzsche’s famous quote: “Battle not with monsters, lest ye become a monster, and if you gaze into the abyss, the abyss gazes also into you”, she adds, “It is an analogy for the things we’re afraid to face. It represents confronting our innermost fears, usually in those vulnerable moments lying awake at night when our minds are racing. It’s sort of an acknowledgement of our darkness, and the darkness of others, like ‘hey, I see you’. While it’s important to acknowledge our darkness, we also can’t submit to it. We have to strive to be better people, and leave behind a legacy of positive change. I think it’s important to do everything we can to try and make a positive impact on the world, even when that feels impossible. Because if we don’t at least try, who will?”
Check out the video for ‘Dress’ below (TW: sexual assault).
‘See You In The Dark’ EP Tracklisting:
1. Drain
2. Dress
3. One Of A Million
4. Someone2Me
5. Love Song
6. Spoiled
See Softcult live at the following dates:
MARCH
03 Boston, MA Red Room~
04 Hamden, CT Space Ballroom~
05 New York, NY Mercury Lounge~
07 Philadelphia, PA The Foundry~
08 Baltimore, MD Ottobar~
10 Cleveland, OH Mahall's~
11 Columbus, OH Rumba Cafe~
12 Nashville, TN The End~
14 Memphis, TN Growlers~
21 Dallas, TX Club Dada~
22 Oklahoma City, OK Beer City Music Hall~
23 St. Louis, MO Blueberry Hill Duck Room~
24 Chicago, IL Cobra Lounge~
31 Toronto, ON The Drake Underground+
APRIL
08 United Kingdom Glasgow Stereo
09 United Kingdom Manchester YES*
10 United Kingdom Nottingham The Bodega*
11 United Kingdom Brighton Prince Albert*
13 United Kingdom Cardiff Clwb Ifor Bach*
14 United Kingdom London Omeara*
15 Netherlands Rotterdam Motel Mozaique*
17 Germany Cologne Blue Shell*
18 Germany Hamburg Turmzimmer*
19 Belgium Antwerp Trix
20 France Paris Supersonic
~ with Soft Blue Shimmer
+ with PONY
* with swim school
