Spector announce details of forthcoming new album ‘Here Come The Early Nights

Aptly timed for just as British Summer Time draws to an end, Spector have today announced their next album, ‘Here Come The Early Nights’. Due to arrive on 24th November, it’ll act as the follow up to 2022’s ‘Now or Whenever’, and has already been previewed with their recent single ‘The Notion’. Citing influences as diverse as ABBA, Blur, and Nick Cave, Spector will be marking the album’s release with a concise UK tour of nine shows nationwide (see below).

Of ‘Here Come The Early Nights’, the band’s Fred Macpherson has said: “It feels like a slightly more reflective record than the last one, and maybe it’s the fewest love songs we’ve ever had on an album, despite the songs being written with more love. As ever, there are lyrics dealing with the tenets of getting older (which is funny because I thought I was old when we were writing ‘Enjoy It While It Lasts’) like hair loss, moving house, and not being able to go clubbing with a baby. it also deals with a few slightly more abstract concepts, from imagined phone calls with a friend who doesn’t pick up, to the missing Raphael painting ‘Portrait of a Young Man’.”

The ‘Here Come The Early Nights’ tracklist is:

1. The Notion

2. Driving Home for Halloween

3. Some People

4. Never Have Before

5. Not Another Weekend

6. Pressure

7. Another Life

8. Room with a Different View

9. Here Come the Early Nights

10. All of the World is Changing