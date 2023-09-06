Spector announce details of forthcoming new album ‘Here Come The Early Nights

News

Aptly timed for just as British Summer Time draws to an end, Spector have today announced their next album, ‘Here Come The Early Nights’. Due to arrive on 24th November, it’ll act as the follow up to 2022’s ‘Now or Whenever’, and has already been previewed with their recent single ‘The Notion’. Citing influences as diverse as ABBA, Blur, and Nick Cave, Spector will be marking the album’s release with a concise UK tour of nine shows nationwide (see below).

Of ‘Here Come The Early Nights’, the band’s Fred Macpherson has said: “It feels like a slightly more reflective record than the last one, and maybe it’s the fewest love songs we’ve ever had on an album, despite the songs being written with more love. As ever, there are lyrics dealing with the tenets of getting older (which is funny because I thought I was old when we were writing ‘Enjoy It While It Lasts’) like hair loss, moving house, and not being able to go clubbing with a baby. it also deals with a few slightly more abstract concepts, from imagined phone calls with a friend who doesn’t pick up, to the missing Raphael painting ‘Portrait of a Young Man’.”

The ‘Here Come The Early Nights’ tracklist is:
1. The Notion
2. Driving Home for Halloween
3. Some People
4. Never Have Before
5. Not Another Weekend
6. Pressure
7. Another Life
8. Room with a Different View
9. Here Come the Early Nights
10. All of the World is Changing

Tickets for the upcoming Spector tour will go on general sale this Friday 8th September, and the band will perform the following shows:

NOVEMBER
28 Edinburgh, The Caves
29 Newcastle, University Student’s Union
30 Leeds, Stylus

DECEMBER
01 Birmingham, Mama Roux’s
03 Bristol, Trinity Centre
12 Nottingham, Rescue Rooms
13 Southampton, The Joiners
14 London, Electric Brixton
15 Manchester, Canvas

