Festivals
Sam Smith, Stormzy, Fontaines DC and more to play Sziget Festival 2024
The Island of Freedom have shared the first 35 names confirmed for next year’s knees up in Hungary.
Every year over six mammoth days (and 50 stages!), Budapest’s Óbuda Island morphs into ‘The Island of Freedom’ - aka Sziget, the biggest festival in Europe. Taking place from 7th - 12th August next year, the 2024 edition promises to be typically jam-packed and larger than life, as promised by their recently announced first wave of artists.
Among the big names are DJ monolith Fred again.., rap titan Stormzy, pop maverick Sam Smith, and electronic music pioneer Four Tet. Elsewhere on the lineup, Dublin’s breakout stars Fontaines DC and cult favourites Big Thief are guaranteed must-sees, while Nia Archives and Yard Act are sure to bring the energy with their notoriously lively live shows.
Early bird tickets for Sziget 2024 have already sold out, but full festival passes and three-day passes are on sale now via their website. You can check out the full list of artists announced so far on the poster below, but watch this space; there’ll be more to come…
Records, etc at
Yard Act - Where's My Utopia? (Cd)
Yard Act - Where's My Utopia? (Vinyl LP - purple)
Yard Act - Where's My Utopia? (Vinyl LP - yellow)
Yard Act - Where's My Utopia? (Vinyl LP - black)
Big Thief - Masterpiece (Vinyl LP - pink)
Big Thief - Masterpiece (Cd)
Read More
Loyle Carner, Sam Smith and Michael Kiwanuka among next names for Open’er 2024
They join Dua Lipa, Foo Fighters and Doja Cat, who top the bill for the Polish festival's next instalment.
12th December 2023, 3:00pm
DIY’s Albums of the Year 2023
It's safe to say that it's been a stellar twelve months on the musical front, but what have DIY's writers had on repeat?
7th December 2023, 6:00pm
Yard Act share new album preview ‘Petroleum’
The single also arrives accompanied by another video, this time starring Rose Matafeo alongside recurring character The Visitor.
1st December 2023, 11:22am
Liam Gallagher, Lana Del Rey, Fred again.. and more to headline Reading & Leeds 2024
The huge twinned festivals will each have six headline acts across two main stages.
23rd November 2023, 6:58pm