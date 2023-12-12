Sam Smith, Stormzy, Fontaines DC and more to play Sziget Festival 2024

Every year over six mammoth days (and 50 stages!), Budapest’s Óbuda Island morphs into ‘The Island of Freedom’ - aka Sziget, the biggest festival in Europe. Taking place from 7th - 12th August next year, the 2024 edition promises to be typically jam-packed and larger than life, as promised by their recently announced first wave of artists.

Among the big names are DJ monolith Fred again.., rap titan Stormzy, pop maverick Sam Smith, and electronic music pioneer Four Tet. Elsewhere on the lineup, Dublin’s breakout stars Fontaines DC and cult favourites Big Thief are guaranteed must-sees, while Nia Archives and Yard Act are sure to bring the energy with their notoriously lively live shows.

Early bird tickets for Sziget 2024 have already sold out, but full festival passes and three-day passes are on sale now via their website. You can check out the full list of artists announced so far on the poster below, but watch this space; there’ll be more to come…

