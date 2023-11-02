News

Talk Show reveal details of debut album ‘Effigy

They’ve also announced a series of intimate UK and EU shows.

Photo: Ashley Rommelrath

2nd November 2023
Words: Daisy Carter

South London’s Talk Show have shared news of their anticipated debut album, ‘Effigy’, which will land early next year on 16th February 2024. It’ll act as a follow up to their previous projects - 2020’s ‘These People’ and 2022’s ‘Rudeboi’ and ‘Touch the Ground’ - and has been teased today with the release of new single ‘Gold’, which hints at the LP’s merging of rock with electronic and industrial sounds.

Fuelled by thrashing guitar and a pummeling beat, ‘Gold’ was the first song written by the band for ‘Effigy’. Elaborating further, frontman Harrison Swann has said that “we had this great momentum from being in the studio recording the last EP and just focused on keeping the energy. We started with an underlying, pulsing bass, and I just started mumbling words and lines over top. “Gold coins at the bottom of my pocket” just kinda fell out.

“The whole verse then came really quickly and set the path of where we had to go. It’s weird we just knew we had something special straight away. It had a climatic feel, with feelings of frustration and turmoil, mixed with tensions and release. We looked at early The Prodigy and those songs with that type of energy and that helped form the rest of the track.”

Watch the official video for ‘Gold’ below.

On With The Show: Talk Show

Interview

On With The Show: Talk Show

London-based rabble-rousers Talk Show have a new Joe Goddard-produced EP on the way, and a pulsing, electronic new direction to match.

Play Video

Additionally, Talk Show will be hitting the road for a run of intimate shows in the UK and Europe to celebrate the album’s release. You’ll be able to catch them live on the following dates:

FEBRUARY 2024
28 Dublin, Workmans Cellar

MARCH 2024
01 Glasgow, Broadcast
02 Edinburgh, Sneaky Petes
05 Sheffield, Yellow Arch Studios
06 Manchester, YES (Pink Room)
07 Brighton, The Hope And Ruin
08 London, Courtyard Theatre
26 Amsterdam, Bitterzoet
27 Brussels, Botanique
28 Lille, Aeronef
30 Paris, Le Hasard Ludiqu

Feature

On With The Show: Talk Show

On With The Show: Talk Show

London-based rabble-rousers Talk Show have a new Joe Goddard-produced EP on the way, and a pulsing, electronic new direction to match.

27th October 2021, 12:00am

