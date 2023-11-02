Talk Show reveal details of debut album ‘Effigy

South London’s Talk Show have shared news of their anticipated debut album, ‘Effigy’, which will land early next year on 16th February 2024. It’ll act as a follow up to their previous projects - 2020’s ‘These People’ and 2022’s ‘Rudeboi’ and ‘Touch the Ground’ - and has been teased today with the release of new single ‘Gold’, which hints at the LP’s merging of rock with electronic and industrial sounds.

Fuelled by thrashing guitar and a pummeling beat, ‘Gold’ was the first song written by the band for ‘Effigy’. Elaborating further, frontman Harrison Swann has said that “we had this great momentum from being in the studio recording the last EP and just focused on keeping the energy. We started with an underlying, pulsing bass, and I just started mumbling words and lines over top. “Gold coins at the bottom of my pocket” just kinda fell out.

“The whole verse then came really quickly and set the path of where we had to go. It’s weird we just knew we had something special straight away. It had a climatic feel, with feelings of frustration and turmoil, mixed with tensions and release. We looked at early The Prodigy and those songs with that type of energy and that helped form the rest of the track.”

Watch the official video for ‘Gold’ below.