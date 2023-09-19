News
Talk Show drop newest track ‘Closer’
It’s the first taste of an upcoming longer project due next year.
Following a handful of acclaimed EP’s, from 2020’s ‘These People’ to last year’s ‘Touch the Ground’, Talk Show are now gearing up to release an as-yet-unannounced debut album, due in 2024 via Missing Piece Records. ‘Closer’, their latest single, is our first hint of what to expect from the project - a visceral hybrid of electronic, industrial, and rock music.
Speaking about the new track, frontman Harrison Swann has said: “Utilizing the repetition on ‘Closer’ allowed me to build a rhythm and raise the stakes and put new meaning into the line each time. Working with Remi [Kabaka, Gorillaz] really helped me harness how much nuance I could put into my phrasing, how much more powerful it could be to whisper than to shout. We wanted to take you from standing outside in the freezing cold straight into the heart of the sweatbox.”
Watch the official video for ‘Closer’ below.
