News

Talk Show drop newest track ‘Closer

It’s the first taste of an upcoming longer project due next year.

Photo: Ashley Rommelrath

19th September 2023
Words: Daisy Carter

Talk Show, News, Listen

Following a handful of acclaimed EP’s, from 2020’s ‘These People’ to last year’s ‘Touch the Ground’, Talk Show are now gearing up to release an as-yet-unannounced debut album, due in 2024 via Missing Piece Records. ‘Closer’, their latest single, is our first hint of what to expect from the project - a visceral hybrid of electronic, industrial, and rock music.

Speaking about the new track, frontman Harrison Swann has said: “Utilizing the repetition on ‘Closer’ allowed me to build a rhythm and raise the stakes and put new meaning into the line each time. Working with Remi [Kabaka, Gorillaz] really helped me harness how much nuance I could put into my phrasing, how much more powerful it could be to whisper than to shout. We wanted to take you from standing outside in the freezing cold straight into the heart of the sweatbox.”

Watch the official video for ‘Closer’ below.

Tags: Talk Show, News, Listen

Latest News

HotWax announce new EP ‘Invite Me, Kindly’

HotWax announce new EP Invite Me, Kindly

Crawlers release new track ‘Would You Come To My Funeral’

Crawlers release new track Would You Come To My Funeral

Viji shares new single and video for ‘Karaoke’

Viji shares new single and video for Karaōke

Griff schedules special London headline show for next month

Griff schedules special London headline show for next month

Katie Gregson-Macleod shares video for new single ‘Your Ex’

Katie Gregson-Macleod shares video for new single Your Ex’

Read More

Feature

On With The Show: Talk Show

On With The Show: Talk Show

London-based rabble-rousers Talk Show have a new Joe Goddard-produced EP on the way, and a pulsing, electronic new direction to match.

27th October 2021, 12:00am

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Stay Updated!

Get the best of DIY to your inbox each week.

Popular right now

September 2023

Latest Issue

September 2023

Featuring James Blake, Romy, Marika Hackman, yeule and more.

Read Now Buy Now Subscribe to DIY