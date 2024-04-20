Taylor Swift unveils video for ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ lead single ‘Fortnight’

She’s (probably) the most famous person on the planet and the name on everyone’s lips - in case you’ve been living under a rock, Taylor Swift has released her latest album and 11th studio LP, ‘The Tortured Poets Department’.

Arriving yesterday accompanied by a surprise second installment (entitled ‘The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology’) which includes 15 (!) additional songs, ‘TTPD’ features two collaborations: with Florence + The Machine on ‘Florida!!!’; and with Post Malone on opening track ‘Fortnight’.

Now, Taylor has also unveiled the official music video for the latter, of which she has said on Instagram: “When I was writing the ‘Fortnight’ music video, I wanted to show you the worlds I saw in my head that served as the backdrop for making this music. Pretty much everything in it is a metaphor or a reference to one corner of the album or another. For me, this video turned out to be the perfect visual representation of this record and the stories I tell in it.

“Post Malone blew me away on set as our tortured tragic hero and I’m so grateful to him for everything he put into this collaboration. I’m still laughing from getting to work with the coolest guys on earth, Ethan Hawke and Josh Charles (tortured poets, meet your colleagues from down the hall, the dead poets).”

Watch the video for ‘Fortnight’ here:

