News

Taylor Swift unveils video for ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ lead single ‘Fortnight’

The pop monolith released her 11th studio LP - which is a surprise double album - yesterday.

20th April 2024

Taylor Swift, News, Listen, , Watch

She’s (probably) the most famous person on the planet and the name on everyone’s lips - in case you’ve been living under a rock, Taylor Swift has released her latest album and 11th studio LP, ‘The Tortured Poets Department’.

Arriving yesterday accompanied by a surprise second installment (entitled ‘The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology’) which includes 15 (!) additional songs, ‘TTPD’ features two collaborations: with Florence + The Machine on ‘Florida!!!’; and with Post Malone on opening track ‘Fortnight’.

Now, Taylor has also unveiled the official music video for the latter, of which she has said on Instagram: “When I was writing the ‘Fortnight’ music video, I wanted to show you the worlds I saw in my head that served as the backdrop for making this music. Pretty much everything in it is a metaphor or a reference to one corner of the album or another. For me, this video turned out to be the perfect visual representation of this record and the stories I tell in it.

“Post Malone blew me away on set as our tortured tragic hero and I’m so grateful to him for everything he put into this collaboration. I’m still laughing from getting to work with the coolest guys on earth, Ethan Hawke and Josh Charles (tortured poets, meet your colleagues from down the hall, the dead poets).”

Watch the video for ‘Fortnight’ here:

Play Video

Explaining more about the concept behind ‘TTPD’, Taylor has shared that it’s “an anthology of new works that reflect events, opinions and sentiments from a fleeting and fatalistic moment in time - one that was both sensational and sorrowful in equal measure. This period of the author’s life is now over, the chapter closed and boarded up.

“There is nothing to avenge, no scores to settle once wounds have healed. And upon further reflection, a good number of them turned out to be self-inflicted. This writer is of the firm belief that our tears become holy in the form of ink on a page. Once we have spoken our saddest story, we can be free of it. And then all that’s left behind is the tortured poetry.”

Check out the full tracklist of both ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ and ‘The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology’ below.

Taylor Swift – Midnights

Album Review

Taylor Swift – Midnights

Her lost nights are pulled together through a sound that lands somewhere between intimacy and soft pop production.

‘The Tortured Poets Department’:
1. Fortnight (feat. Post Malone)
2. The Tortured Poets Department
3. My Boy Only Breaks His Favourite Toys
4. Down Bad
5. So Long, London
6. But Daddy I Love Him
7. Fresh Out the Slammer
8. Florida!!! (feat. Florence + The Machine)
9. Guilty as Sin?
10. Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me?
11. I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can)
12. loml
13. I Can Do It With a Broken Heart
14. The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived
15. The Alchemy
16. Clara Bow

‘The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology’:
17. The Black Dog
18. imgonnagetyouback
19. The Albatross
20. Chloe or Sam or Sophia or Marcus
21. How Did It End?
22. So High School
23. I Hate It Here
24. thanK you aIMee
25. I Look in People’s Windows
26. The Prophecy
27. Cassandra
28. Peter
29. The Bolter
30. Robin
31. The Manuscript

Tags: Taylor Swift, News, Listen, , Watch

Latest News

Caity Baser, Orla Gartland, and flowerovlove to play DIY’s stage at Live At Leeds In The Park

Caity Baser, Orla Gartland, and flowerovlove to play DIY’s stage at Live At Leeds In The Park

Alfie Templeman drops groovy new effort ‘Hello Lonely’

Alfie Templeman drops groovy new effort Hello Lonely’

Phoebe Green shares ’80s-tinged new track ‘I Think That I’m Getting Boring’

Phoebe Green shares 80s-tinged new track I Think That I’m Getting Boring’

Rachel Chinouriri shares visualiser for latest single ‘It Is What It Is’

Rachel Chinouriri shares visualiser for latest single It Is What It Is’

Montreux Jazz Festival unveils 2024 lineup, including RAYE, Jessie Ware, PJ Harvey and more

Montreux Jazz Festival unveils 2024 lineup, including RAYE, Jessie Ware, PJ Harvey and more

Records, etc at Rough Trade logo

Read More

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Stay Updated!

Get the best of DIY to your inbox each week.

April 2024

Latest Issue

April 2024

With Bob Vylan, St Vincent, girl in red, Lizzy McAlpine and more.

Read Now Buy Now Subscribe to DIY