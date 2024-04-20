News
Taylor Swift unveils video for ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ lead single ‘Fortnight’
The pop monolith released her 11th studio LP - which is a surprise double album - yesterday.
She’s (probably) the most famous person on the planet and the name on everyone’s lips - in case you’ve been living under a rock, Taylor Swift has released her latest album and 11th studio LP, ‘The Tortured Poets Department’.
Arriving yesterday accompanied by a surprise second installment (entitled ‘The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology’) which includes 15 (!) additional songs, ‘TTPD’ features two collaborations: with Florence + The Machine on ‘Florida!!!’; and with Post Malone on opening track ‘Fortnight’.
Now, Taylor has also unveiled the official music video for the latter, of which she has said on Instagram: “When I was writing the ‘Fortnight’ music video, I wanted to show you the worlds I saw in my head that served as the backdrop for making this music. Pretty much everything in it is a metaphor or a reference to one corner of the album or another. For me, this video turned out to be the perfect visual representation of this record and the stories I tell in it.
“Post Malone blew me away on set as our tortured tragic hero and I’m so grateful to him for everything he put into this collaboration. I’m still laughing from getting to work with the coolest guys on earth, Ethan Hawke and Josh Charles (tortured poets, meet your colleagues from down the hall, the dead poets).”
Watch the video for ‘Fortnight’ here:
Explaining more about the concept behind ‘TTPD’, Taylor has shared that it’s “an anthology of new works that reflect events, opinions and sentiments from a fleeting and fatalistic moment in time - one that was both sensational and sorrowful in equal measure. This period of the author’s life is now over, the chapter closed and boarded up.
“There is nothing to avenge, no scores to settle once wounds have healed. And upon further reflection, a good number of them turned out to be self-inflicted. This writer is of the firm belief that our tears become holy in the form of ink on a page. Once we have spoken our saddest story, we can be free of it. And then all that’s left behind is the tortured poetry.”
Check out the full tracklist of both ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ and ‘The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology’ below.
‘The Tortured Poets Department’:
1. Fortnight (feat. Post Malone)
2. The Tortured Poets Department
3. My Boy Only Breaks His Favourite Toys
4. Down Bad
5. So Long, London
6. But Daddy I Love Him
7. Fresh Out the Slammer
8. Florida!!! (feat. Florence + The Machine)
9. Guilty as Sin?
10. Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me?
11. I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can)
12. loml
13. I Can Do It With a Broken Heart
14. The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived
15. The Alchemy
16. Clara Bow
‘The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology’:
17. The Black Dog
18. imgonnagetyouback
19. The Albatross
20. Chloe or Sam or Sophia or Marcus
21. How Did It End?
22. So High School
23. I Hate It Here
24. thanK you aIMee
25. I Look in People’s Windows
26. The Prophecy
27. Cassandra
28. Peter
29. The Bolter
30. Robin
31. The Manuscript
Records, etc at
Taylor Swift - The Tortured Poets Department (Cd)
Taylor Swift - The Tortured Poets Department (Vinyl LP - white)
Taylor Swift - Taylor Swift (Vinyl LP - black)
Taylor Swift - Speak Now (Taylor's Version) (Vinyl LP - purple)
Taylor Swift - Speak Now (Taylor's Version) (Vinyl LP)
Taylor Swift - Speak Now (Taylor's Version) (Vinyl LP - violet)
Read More
Taylor Swift confirms tracklist for new album ‘The Tortured Poets Department’
She announced the release date of her next project onstage at the Grammys on Sunday night.
6th February 2024, 10:48am
Taylor Swift – Midnights
4 Stars
Her lost nights are pulled together through a sound that lands somewhere between intimacy and soft pop production.
21st October 2022, 12:00am
Aaron Dessner talks working with Taylor Swift: “She’s absurdly talented in a very visceral way”
In DIY's August 2021 issue, Aaron Dessner tells us about the new album from his project with Bon Iver, Big Red Machine.
6th August 2021, 12:00am
Taylor Swift posts cryptic teaser online
Is it hinting at a possible Phoebe Bridgers collab?
5th August 2021, 12:00am
With Bob Vylan, St Vincent, girl in red, Lizzy McAlpine and more.