Taylor Swift confirms tracklist for new album ‘The Tortured Poets Department’
She announced the release date of her next project onstage at the Grammys on Sunday night.
Having announced that her forthcoming new LP ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ will be released on 19th April, Taylor Swift has now shared more details of the album’s tracklist.
Notably, the project will feature two collaborations: with Florence + The Machine, on a track entitled ‘Florida!!!’; and with Post Malone, on opener ‘Fortnight’. Spanning 17 songs (including one bonus track), ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ will act as a follow up to the pop monolith’s 2022 LP ‘Midnights’ (as well as the latest additions to her re-recorded back catalogue of ‘Taylor’s Versions’).
Speaking at the 2024 Grammy Awards on Sunday night - at which she won Album of the Year for ‘Midnights’ for a record-breaking fourth time - Taylor said: “I know that the way the Recording Academy voted is a direct reflection of the passion from the fans.
“So I want to say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I have been keeping from you for the last two years. Which is that my brand new album comes out April 19, it’s called The Tortured Poets Department, I’m going to go and post the cover right now back stage, thank you, I love you.”
‘The Tortured Poets Department’ full tracklist is as follows:
1. Fortnight (feat. Post Malone)
2. The Tortured Poets Department
3. My Boy Only Breaks His Favourite Toys
4. Down Bad
5. So Long, London
6. But Daddy I Love Him
7. Fresh Out the Slammer
8. Florida!!! (feat. Florence + The Machine)
9. Guilty as Sin?
10. Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me?
11. I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can)
12. loml
13. I Can Do It With a Broken Heart
14. The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived
15. The Alchemy
16. Clara Bow
17. Bonus Track: The Manuscript
