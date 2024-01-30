News
The Breeders line up 2024 UK and European tour dates
They’ll be Kim Deal and co.’s first live shows on the continent in six years.
Having recently celebrated 30 years since the release of their seminal album ‘Last Splash’, ’90s icons The Breeders have now shared details of a forthcoming tour of the UK and Europe - their first gigs across the pond since 2018.
Kicking off at the end of June in Leeds, the run of dates will see the band hit 12 cities and festivals across the UK, the Netherlands, Germany, France, Belgium, Spain, and Portugal, with punk now-duo Big Joanie joining them for select shows.
The tour comes sandwiched between The Breeders’ huge US shows with Olivia Rodrigo, and the band have marked the announcement by releasing an animated short for their Guided By Voices cover ‘Shocker In Gloomtown’. You can check out the new visualiser and find The Breeders’ full schedule of upcoming live dates below.
APRIL 2024
05 New York, NY, Madison Square Garden^
06 New York, NY, Madison Square Garden^
08 New York, NY, Madison Square Garden^
09 New York, NY, Madison Square Garden^
JUNE 2024
24 Leeds, O2 Academy Leeds+
25 London, Troxy+
26 Manchester, Albert Hall+
28 Nottingham, Rock City+
30 Bristol, Bristol Sounds
JULY 2024
02 Amsterdam, Paradiso
03, Cologne, Live Music Hall+
04 Berlin, Festsaal Kreuzberg+
06 Belfort, Les Eurockéennes
07 Werchter, Rock Werchter
09 Paris, La Cigale
11 Barcelona, Razzmatazz
12 Madrid, Mad Cool Festival
13 Lisbon, NOS Alive
AUGUST 2024
13 Los Angeles, CA, The Forum ^
14 Los Angeles, CA, The Forum ^
16 Los Angeles, CA, The Forum ^
17 Los Angeles, CA, The Forum ^
^ with Olivia Rodrigo
+ with Big Joanie
