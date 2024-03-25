News
The Enemy announce Indie Til I Die UK tour
They’ll be joined by The Subways and The Holloways on the nice’n’sleazy six-date run.
Dialing up the nostalgia this Autumn, The Enemy have this morning announced a return to the UK touring circuit for a series of special shows paying homage to their beloved indie sleaze origins.
Aptly dubbed ‘Indie Till I Die’, the tour will see the trio - consisting of vocalist and guitarist Tom Clarke, bassist Andy Hopkins, and drummer Liam Watts - continue their comeback, following the band’s reformation in 2022. Also joining them on the road will be fellow ’00s noiseniks The Subways and The Holloways, while Radio X’s Sunta Templeton and James Hall will keep the party going from behind the decks.
Tickets for these new October dates will go on general sale from 10:00am on Thursday 28th March here. In the meantime, you can remind yourself of The Enemy’s classic ‘We’ll Live And Die In These Towns’ and check out where they’ll be stopping off on tour below.
OCTOBER 2024
04 Edinburgh, O2 Academy
05 Glasgow, O2 Academy
11 Newcastle, O2 City Hall
12 Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse
18 Birmingham, O2 Academy
19 London, O2 Academy Brixton
