News
The Gaslight Anthem share new single ‘Little Fires’
It’s the latest cut from their forthcoming album ‘History Books’.
New Jersey’s The Gaslight Anthem have today shared ‘Little Fires’, the most recent track to be shared from their upcoming sixth studio LP, ‘History Books’ (out 27th October). Complete with guest vocals from PUP’s Stefan Babcock, ‘Little Fires’ follows comeback single ‘Positive Charge’ and the album’s title track ‘History Books’ (which featured none other than Bruce Springsteen).
Of ‘Little Fires’, frontman Brian Fallon has said: “[It’s] like the opposite end of the spectrum from the frustration you feel in ‘History Books’. It’s an empowerment song, about refusing to play along with the kind of people who always seem to be throwing a grenade into the room for no particular reason.”
The Gaslight Anthem will also be embarking on a tour of the US to coincide with their album release, with shows in the UK and Europe to be announced in due course. Check out which cities they’ll be visiting:
SEPTEMBER
15 Louisville, KY, Bourbon & Beyond
16 Grand Rapids, MI, GLC Live at 20 Monroe
17 Chicago, IL, Riot Fest
19 Cleveland, OH, House of Blues
20 Indianapolis, IN, Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
22 Columbus, OH, The Bluestone
23 Chesterfield, MO, The Factory
24 Madison, WI, The Sylvee
26 Oklahoma City, OK, The Tower Theatre
27 Wichita, KS, The Cotillion
29 Sioux Falls, SD, The District
30 La Vista, NE, The Astro (Indoor Theater)
OCTOBER
02 Denver, CO, The Fillmore Auditorium
04 Las Vegas, NV, Brooklyn Bowl
05 Wheatland, CA, Hard Rock Live
07 Boise, ID, Knitting Factory Concert House
08 Spokane, WA, Knitting Factory Spokane
Listen to ‘Little Fires’ below:
Read More
The Gaslight Anthem recruit Bruce Springsteen for new track ‘History Books’
The New Jersey band have also confirmed details of a new album of the same name.
21st July 2023, 1:35pm
The Gaslight Anthem return with new track ‘Positive Charge’
It’s the band’s first music in nine years!
28th April 2023, 12:00am
The Gaslight Anthem announce UK and Ireland live dates
The band are playing the album in full at NYC’s Governors Ball, with more shows promised.
28th March 2022, 12:00am
The Gaslight Anthem to celebrate 10th anniversary of ‘The ‘59 Sound’
The band are playing the album in full at NYC's Governors Ball, with more shows promised.
4th January 2018, 12:00am
Popular right now
Featuring James Blake, Romy, Marika Hackman, yeule and more.