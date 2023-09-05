The Gaslight Anthem share new single ‘Little Fires’

New Jersey’s The Gaslight Anthem have today shared ‘Little Fires’, the most recent track to be shared from their upcoming sixth studio LP, ‘History Books’ (out 27th October). Complete with guest vocals from PUP’s Stefan Babcock, ‘Little Fires’ follows comeback single ‘Positive Charge’ and the album’s title track ‘History Books’ (which featured none other than Bruce Springsteen).

Of ‘Little Fires’, frontman Brian Fallon has said: “[It’s] like the opposite end of the spectrum from the frustration you feel in ‘History Books’. It’s an empowerment song, about refusing to play along with the kind of people who always seem to be throwing a grenade into the room for no particular reason.”

The Gaslight Anthem will also be embarking on a tour of the US to coincide with their album release, with shows in the UK and Europe to be announced in due course. Check out which cities they’ll be visiting:

SEPTEMBER

15 Louisville, KY, Bourbon & Beyond

16 Grand Rapids, MI, GLC Live at 20 Monroe

17 Chicago, IL, Riot Fest

19 Cleveland, OH, House of Blues

20 Indianapolis, IN, Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

22 Columbus, OH, The Bluestone

23 Chesterfield, MO, The Factory

24 Madison, WI, The Sylvee

26 Oklahoma City, OK, The Tower Theatre

27 Wichita, KS, The Cotillion

29 Sioux Falls, SD, The District

30 La Vista, NE, The Astro (Indoor Theater)

OCTOBER

02 Denver, CO, The Fillmore Auditorium

04 Las Vegas, NV, Brooklyn Bowl

05 Wheatland, CA, Hard Rock Live

07 Boise, ID, Knitting Factory Concert House

08 Spokane, WA, Knitting Factory Spokane

Listen to ‘Little Fires’ below: