The Gaslight Anthem share new single ‘Little Fires

It’s the latest cut from their forthcoming album ‘History Books’.

Photo: Kelsey Hunter Ayres

5th September 2023
Words: Daisy Carter

New Jersey’s The Gaslight Anthem have today shared ‘Little Fires’, the most recent track to be shared from their upcoming sixth studio LP, ‘History Books’ (out 27th October). Complete with guest vocals from PUP’s Stefan Babcock, ‘Little Fires’ follows comeback single ‘Positive Charge’ and the album’s title track ‘History Books’ (which featured none other than Bruce Springsteen).

Of ‘Little Fires’, frontman Brian Fallon has said: “[It’s] like the opposite end of the spectrum from the frustration you feel in ‘History Books’. It’s an empowerment song, about refusing to play along with the kind of people who always seem to be throwing a grenade into the room for no particular reason.”

The Gaslight Anthem will also be embarking on a tour of the US to coincide with their album release, with shows in the UK and Europe to be announced in due course. Check out which cities they’ll be visiting:

SEPTEMBER
15 Louisville, KY, Bourbon & Beyond
16 Grand Rapids, MI, GLC Live at 20 Monroe
17 Chicago, IL, Riot Fest
19 Cleveland, OH, House of Blues
20 Indianapolis, IN, Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
22 Columbus, OH, The Bluestone
23 Chesterfield, MO, The Factory
24 Madison, WI, The Sylvee
26 Oklahoma City, OK, The Tower Theatre
27 Wichita, KS, The Cotillion
29 Sioux Falls, SD, The District
30 La Vista, NE, The Astro (Indoor Theater)

OCTOBER
02 Denver, CO, The Fillmore Auditorium
04 Las Vegas, NV, Brooklyn Bowl
05 Wheatland, CA, Hard Rock Live
07 Boise, ID, Knitting Factory Concert House
08 Spokane, WA, Knitting Factory Spokane

Listen to ‘Little Fires’ below:

Tags: Gaslight Anthem, News, Listen

