Gaslight Anthem - History Books

Album Review
Gaslight Anthem - History Books4 Stars
An album that personifies their magic all over again.
In some ways, it seems strange to think that it’s almost a decade since The Gaslight Anthem last released an album, but as soon as the scorched guitars of ‘Spider Bites’ kick in, it feels as if they’ve picked right back up from where they left off. After 2014’s ‘Get Hurt’ saw the band take a gamble by moving away from the brand of soul-infused punk that they’d made their name on, with ‘History Books’, the New Jersey quartet seem to have been pulled back towards their rock’n’roll heartland. A tangle of reflection and coming to terms with their current place in the world - both as people and a band - here they lean into their strengths, as perhaps best shown on the record’s triumphant title track and long-awaited collaboration with Bruce Springsteen himself. Elsewhere, ‘Little Fires’ is a rousing, charged offering that channels their more fierce side, while closer ‘A Lifetime Of Preludes’ captures the similar poignant spirit to that of ‘Handwritten’’s ‘National Anthem’. ’History Books’ is an album that personifies The Gaslight Anthem’s magic all over again.
Read More
The Gaslight Anthem share apt new track ‘Autumn’ and announce 2000trees headline
Mark your diaries for next year too - there’s a UK headline tour coming.
3rd October 2023, 1:49pm
Tracks: The Rolling Stones, Sampha, Marika Hackman and more
Feast your eyes and ears on the biggest and best new music this week.
8th September 2023, 6:00pm
The Gaslight Anthem share new single ‘Little Fires’
It’s the latest cut from their forthcoming album ‘History Books’.
5th September 2023, 11:36am
The Gaslight Anthem recruit Bruce Springsteen for new track ‘History Books’
The New Jersey band have also confirmed details of a new album of the same name.
21st July 2023, 1:35pm
Popular right now
Featuring King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, IDLES, Tkay Maidza, Sleater-Kinney and more.