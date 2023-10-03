Festivals
The Gaslight Anthem share apt new track ‘Autumn’ and announce 2000trees headline
Mark your diaries for next year too - there’s a UK headline tour coming.
Ahead of the release of their forthcoming album ‘History Books’ on 27th October (their first in over nine years), The Gaslight Anthem have dropped a new single, entitled ‘Autumn’. Discussed the inspirations behind the track, frontman Brian Fallon has said: “I wrote that song on a really beautiful fall day, looking out the window and thinking, ‘How many days like this do we get to see? So much of life is just trying to get by, but every now and then you have those moments where you can really feel grateful for the small things.”
To mark the release, the band have also announced a headline tour of the UK and Europe for next March, which will see them play a run of dates ahead of their headline slot at 2000trees Festival 2024. Tickets will go on general sale at 10:00am on Friday 6th October here.
The Gaslight Anthem UK/EU headline tour dates are:
MARCH 2024
6 Stockholm, The Annex*
7 Oslo, Sentrum Scene*
9 Copenhagen, Gray Hall*
11 Berlin, Columbiahalle*
12 Wiesbaden, Schlachthof*
14 Brussels, Ancienne Belgique
15 Cologne, Palladium*
16 Utrecht, Tivoli/Vredenburg Ronda*
18 Glasgow, O2 Academy*
21 Sheffield, O2 Academy*
22 Manchester, O2 Apollo*
23 Wolverhampton, Civic Hall*
25 London, Roundhouse*
26 London, Roundhouse*
29 Dublin, 3Olympia*
* with Emily Wolfe
JULY
10 Nottingham, Rock City
11 Cheltenham, 2000 Trees Festival
Watch the official video for ‘Autumn’ here:
