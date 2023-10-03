Festivals

The Gaslight Anthem share apt new track ‘Autumn’ and announce 2000trees headline

Mark your diaries for next year too - there’s a UK headline tour coming.

Photo: Casey McAllister

3rd October 2023
Words: Daisy Carter

Gaslight Anthem, 2000trees, News, Festivals

Ahead of the release of their forthcoming album ‘History Books’ on 27th October (their first in over nine years), The Gaslight Anthem have dropped a new single, entitled ‘Autumn’. Discussed the inspirations behind the track, frontman Brian Fallon has said: “I wrote that song on a really beautiful fall day, looking out the window and thinking, ‘How many days like this do we get to see? So much of life is just trying to get by, but every now and then you have those moments where you can really feel grateful for the small things.”

To mark the release, the band have also announced a headline tour of the UK and Europe for next March, which will see them play a run of dates ahead of their headline slot at 2000trees Festival 2024. Tickets will go on general sale at 10:00am on Friday 6th October here.

The Gaslight Anthem UK/EU headline tour dates are:

MARCH 2024
6 Stockholm, The Annex*
7 Oslo, Sentrum Scene*
9 Copenhagen, Gray Hall*
11 Berlin, Columbiahalle*
12 Wiesbaden, Schlachthof*
14 Brussels, Ancienne Belgique
15 Cologne, Palladium*
16 Utrecht, Tivoli/Vredenburg Ronda*
18 Glasgow, O2 Academy*
21 Sheffield, O2 Academy*
22 Manchester, O2 Apollo*
23 Wolverhampton, Civic Hall*
25 London, Roundhouse*
26 London, Roundhouse*
29 Dublin, 3Olympia*
* with Emily Wolfe

JULY
10 Nottingham, Rock City
11 Cheltenham, 2000 Trees Festival

Watch the official video for ‘Autumn’ here:

Play Video

Tags: Gaslight Anthem, 2000trees, News, Festivals

Latest News

Declan McKenna announces UK and Ireland 2024 headline tour

Declan McKenna announces UK and Ireland 2024 headline tour

Sleater-Kinney announce eleventh studio album ‘Little Rope’

Sleater-Kinney announce eleventh studio album Little Rope

Squid have added new dates to their headline UK tour

Squid have added new dates to their headline UK tour

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard announce new album and Wide Awake Festival headline slot

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard announce new album and Wide Awake Festival headline slot

Introducing DIY’s brand new podcast - Before They Knew Better!

Introducing DIY’s brand new podcast — Before They Knew Better!

Read More

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Love Festivals?

Subscribe here to receive regular updates from DIY on all things festivals.

Popular right now

September 2023

Latest Issue

September 2023

Featuring James Blake, Romy, Marika Hackman, yeule and more.

Read Now Buy Now Subscribe to DIY