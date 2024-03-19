The Gaslight Anthem are releasing new EP ‘History Books - Short Stories’ this week

Having last year made a triumphant return with their October LP ‘History Books’, The Gaslight Anthem have now announced that they’ll be releasing a new four-track project entitled ‘History Books - Short Stories’ this Friday (22nd March).

It’s set to include two acoustic renditions of album tracks ‘Positive Charge’ and ‘History Books’, and a new version of longstanding fan favourite ‘Blue Jeans & White T-Shirts’, as well as their own twist on Billie Eilish’s viral hit ‘Ocean Eyes’.

“I was driving my daughter to school and she played it for me on the way and I really took to the song,” the band’s Brian Fallon has said of the cover choice. “Then one day we were talking ideas for a cover with our friends and I said, wouldn’t it be cool to do a heavier version of ‘Ocean Eyes’? I tried it out and everybody loved the idea.”

What’s more, The Gaslight Anthem have also hailed news of the EP by confirming a run of North American headline dates, with support coming from Joyce Manor, The Dirty Nil, and Pinkshift. Dive into their full tour schedule below, and check out a teaser clip of ‘History Books - Short Stories’ here: