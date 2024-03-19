News
The Gaslight Anthem are releasing new EP ‘History Books - Short Stories’ this week
It includes a cover of Billie Eilish’s ‘Ocean Eyes’.
Having last year made a triumphant return with their October LP ‘History Books’, The Gaslight Anthem have now announced that they’ll be releasing a new four-track project entitled ‘History Books - Short Stories’ this Friday (22nd March).
It’s set to include two acoustic renditions of album tracks ‘Positive Charge’ and ‘History Books’, and a new version of longstanding fan favourite ‘Blue Jeans & White T-Shirts’, as well as their own twist on Billie Eilish’s viral hit ‘Ocean Eyes’.
“I was driving my daughter to school and she played it for me on the way and I really took to the song,” the band’s Brian Fallon has said of the cover choice. “Then one day we were talking ideas for a cover with our friends and I said, wouldn’t it be cool to do a heavier version of ‘Ocean Eyes’? I tried it out and everybody loved the idea.”
What’s more, The Gaslight Anthem have also hailed news of the EP by confirming a run of North American headline dates, with support coming from Joyce Manor, The Dirty Nil, and Pinkshift. Dive into their full tour schedule below, and check out a teaser clip of ‘History Books - Short Stories’ here:
The Gaslight Anthem North American tour dates:
+ w/ Joyce Manor and The Dirty Nil
‡ w/ Joyce Manor and Pinkshift
JULY 2024
26 Denver, CO, The Mission Ballroom +
27 Salt Lake City, UT, The Union +
28 Boise, ID, Revolution Concert House +
30 Seattle, WA, Showbox SoDo +
31 Forest Grove, OR, Grand Lodge Hotel and Property +
AUGUST 2024
02 San Francisco, CA, The Warfield +
03 Anaheim, CA, House of Blues - Anaheim +
04 San Diego, CA, The Observatory North Park +
06 Los Angeles, CA, Greek Theatre +
09 Austin, TX, Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater +
10 Houston, TX, White Oak Music Hall +
11 Dallas, TX, House of Blues Dallas +
13 Atlanta, GA, The Eastern ‡
14 Nashville, TN, Marathon Music Works ‡
16 Asbury Park, NJ, Stone Pony Summerstage ‡
18 Boston, MA, MGM Music Hall at Fenway ‡
20 Washington, DC, The Anthem ‡
21 New York, NY, Central Park ‡
23 Philadelphia, PA, The Fillmore Philadelphia ‡
24 McKees Rocks, PA, Roxian Theatre ‡
25 Toronto, ON, History ‡
27 Cincinnati, OH, The Andrew J Brady Music Center ‡
29 Chicago, IL, Salt Shed Indoors ‡
30 Minneapolis, MN, The Fillmore Minneapolis ‡
31 Milwaukee, WI, The Rave/Eagles Club, The Rave Hall ‡
SEPTEMBER 2024
01 Detroit, MI, The Fillmore Detroit ‡
