The Lemon Twigs detail plans for fifth album ‘A Dream Is All We Know

Coming hot on the heels of last year’s superlative ‘Everything Harmony’, songwriting siblings The Lemon Twigs have today confirmed that their forthcoming fifth album ‘A Dream Is All We Know’ will be released on 3rd May via Captured Tracks.

The LP was soft-launched by the band’s sunny recent single ‘My Golden Years’, and now the news has been officially marked with the arrival of new cut ‘They Don’t Know How To Fall In Place’. Its video - directed by Amber Navarro (Molly Lewis, Weyes Blood, Diners) - sees The Lemon Twigs channel their inner Borrowers, navigating a larger-than-life world amidst a Beach Boys-esque, jangle pop instrumental.

Watch the official video for ‘They Don’t Know How To Fall In Place’ and check out the full tracklist for ‘A Dream Is All We Know’ here:

