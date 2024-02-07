News

The Lemon Twigs detail plans for fifth album ‘A Dream Is All We Know

The NYC duo have marked the news with a new single, ‘They Don’t Know How To Fall In Place’.

Photo: Stephanie Pia

7th February 2024
Words: Daisy Carter

The Lemon Twigs, News, Listen, , Watch

Coming hot on the heels of last year’s superlative ‘Everything Harmony’, songwriting siblings The Lemon Twigs have today confirmed that their forthcoming fifth album ‘A Dream Is All We Know’ will be released on 3rd May via Captured Tracks.

The LP was soft-launched by the band’s sunny recent single ‘My Golden Years’, and now the news has been officially marked with the arrival of new cut ‘They Don’t Know How To Fall In Place’. Its video - directed by Amber Navarro (Molly Lewis, Weyes Blood, Diners) - sees The Lemon Twigs channel their inner Borrowers, navigating a larger-than-life world amidst a Beach Boys-esque, jangle pop instrumental.

Watch the official video for ‘They Don’t Know How To Fall In Place’ and check out the full tracklist for ‘A Dream Is All We Know’ here:

Play Video

‘A Dream Is All We Know’ full tracklist:
1. My Golden Years
2. They Don’t Know How To Fall In Place
3. Church Bells
4. A Dream Is All I Know
5. Sweet Vibration
6. In The Eyes Of The Girl
7. If You And I Are Not Wise
8. How Can I Love Her More
9. Ember Days
10. Peppermint Roses
11. I Should’ve Known Right From The Start
12. Rock On (Over and Over)

Tags: The Lemon Twigs, News, Listen, , Watch

Latest News

Kate Nash announces Kill Rock Stars signing with ‘Change’

Kate Nash announces Kill Rock Stars signing with Change

Flow Festival Helsinki confirms Raye, IDLES, Alvvays and more for 2024 edition

Flow Festival Helsinki confirms Raye, IDLES, Alvvays and more for 2024 edition

End of the Road unveils 2024 lineup

End of the Road unveils 2024 lineup

The 1975 share new single ‘Now Is The Hour’

The 1975 share new single Now Is The Hour

Home Counties trash clubbing on ‘Uptight’

Home Counties trash clubbing on Uptight

Records, etc at Rough Trade logo

Read More

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Stay Updated!

Get the best of DIY to your inbox each week.

Popular right now

February 2024

Latest Issue

February 2024

Featuring The Last Dinner Party, IDLES, Yard Act, Crawlers, Remi Wolf and more.

Read Now Buy Now Subscribe to DIY