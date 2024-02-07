News
The Lemon Twigs detail plans for fifth album ‘A Dream Is All We Know’
The NYC duo have marked the news with a new single, ‘They Don’t Know How To Fall In Place’.
Coming hot on the heels of last year’s superlative ‘Everything Harmony’, songwriting siblings The Lemon Twigs have today confirmed that their forthcoming fifth album ‘A Dream Is All We Know’ will be released on 3rd May via Captured Tracks.
The LP was soft-launched by the band’s sunny recent single ‘My Golden Years’, and now the news has been officially marked with the arrival of new cut ‘They Don’t Know How To Fall In Place’. Its video - directed by Amber Navarro (Molly Lewis, Weyes Blood, Diners) - sees The Lemon Twigs channel their inner Borrowers, navigating a larger-than-life world amidst a Beach Boys-esque, jangle pop instrumental.
Watch the official video for ‘They Don’t Know How To Fall In Place’ and check out the full tracklist for ‘A Dream Is All We Know’ here:
‘A Dream Is All We Know’ full tracklist:
1. My Golden Years
2. They Don’t Know How To Fall In Place
3. Church Bells
4. A Dream Is All I Know
5. Sweet Vibration
6. In The Eyes Of The Girl
7. If You And I Are Not Wise
8. How Can I Love Her More
9. Ember Days
10. Peppermint Roses
11. I Should’ve Known Right From The Start
12. Rock On (Over and Over)
Records, etc at
The Lemon Twigs - Songs For The General Public (Cd)
The Lemon Twigs - Go to School (Vinyl LP)
The Lemon Twigs - Go to School (Cd)
The Lemon Twigs - Go to School (Vinyl LP)
The Lemon Twigs - Everything Harmony (Vinyl LP - pink)
The Lemon Twigs - Do Hollywood (Vinyl LP)
Read More
The Lemon Twigs brighten up January with new single ‘My Golden Years’
It's the duo's first new music since May last year.
3rd January 2024, 11:50am
The Lemon Twigs - Everything Harmony
4-5 Stars
Previously, comparisons to Simon and Garfunkel felt superficial; on this evidence, The Lemon Twigs are truly operating on that level.
3rd May 2023, 8:00am
The Lemon Twigs share new track ‘Every Day Is The Worst Day Of My Life’
It’s the fourth track taken from their upcoming LP ‘Everything Harmony’
13th April 2023, 12:00am
The Lemon Twigs reveal new track ‘In My Head’
The track features on their forthcoming LP ‘Everything Harmony’.
15th March 2023, 12:00am
Popular right now
3-5 Stars
Zara Larsson — Venus
4 Stars
Madi Diaz — Weird Faith
3 Stars
Meltheads — Decent Sex
Featuring The Last Dinner Party, IDLES, Yard Act, Crawlers, Remi Wolf and more.