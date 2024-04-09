The Lemon Twigs unveil final album preview ‘How Can I Love Her More?’

New York’s beloved sibling duo The Lemon Twigs are back today with ‘How Can I Love Her More?’, the latest - and last - single to be lifted from their upcoming fifth album ‘A Dream Is All We Know’ (out on 3rd May via Captured Tracks).

The new track follows recent cuts ‘They Don’t Know How To Fall In Place’, ‘My Golden Years’, and ‘A Dream Is All I Know’, and it sees Brian and Michael D’Addario at the peak of their expansive, multi-instrumentalist powers (two drum kits, theremin, flutes and harpsichord are just some of the threads in its rich sonic tapestry!).

“With ‘How Can I Love Her More?’ we tried to bridge the gap between professional Brill Building writing and the more off-the-wall writing style of the post Sgt Pepper psychedelic scene”, the duo have shared. “There are a lot of musical ideas but it’s still a catchy pop song. We’re very excited for people to hear it!”

Check out the video for ‘How Can I Love Her More?’ - which The Lemon Twigs directed and edited themselves - here: