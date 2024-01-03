The Lemon Twigs brighten up January with new single ‘My Golden Years

NYC’s fraternal songwriting duo The Lemon Twigs are back today with a brand new track - a sun-drenched ode to “making every minute count and living up to your potential.” Entitled ‘My Golden Years’, the single channels the ’60s jangle-pop of The Beach Boys and The Byrds for a listening experience that’s sure to banish those winter blues.



“I think that people like Mark Ruffalo or people who hike might like the song”, the pair have commented. “Or it could be good while you’re working out.” It’s their first new music since the release of their acclaimed fourth LP ‘Everything Harmony’, which landed back in May last year.

‘My Golden Years’ also arrives accompanied by a suitably buoyant video that’s full of nostalgia and warmth; check it out below.

Speaking about the concept behind the visual, director Ambar Navarro has said that it’s “about looking back at the good old days, and the highs and lows of trying to make it as a band. We wanted to incorporate situations like being broke and getting kicked out while being playful and humorous about it. When you’re trying to make it as an artist there’s this vulnerability of putting yourself out to constant rejection that can be tough, but the band finds their full peace and freedom in performing in an open field.”

