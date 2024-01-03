News

The Lemon Twigs brighten up January with new single 'My Golden Years

It’s the duo’s first new music since May last year.

Photo: Stephanie Pia

3rd January 2024
Words: Daisy Carter

NYC’s fraternal songwriting duo The Lemon Twigs are back today with a brand new track - a sun-drenched ode to “making every minute count and living up to your potential.” Entitled ‘My Golden Years’, the single channels the ’60s jangle-pop of The Beach Boys and The Byrds for a listening experience that’s sure to banish those winter blues.

“I think that people like Mark Ruffalo or people who hike might like the song”, the pair have commented. “Or it could be good while you’re working out.” It’s their first new music since the release of their acclaimed fourth LP ‘Everything Harmony’, which landed back in May last year.

‘My Golden Years’ also arrives accompanied by a suitably buoyant video that’s full of nostalgia and warmth; check it out below.

Speaking about the concept behind the visual, director Ambar Navarro has said that it’s “about looking back at the good old days, and the highs and lows of trying to make it as a band. We wanted to incorporate situations like being broke and getting kicked out while being playful and humorous about it. When you’re trying to make it as an artist there’s this vulnerability of putting yourself out to constant rejection that can be tough, but the band finds their full peace and freedom in performing in an open field.”

The Lemon Twigs - Everything Harmony

Album Review

The Lemon Twigs - Everything Harmony

Previously, comparisons to Simon and Garfunkel felt superficial; on this evidence, The Lemon Twigs are truly operating on that level.

