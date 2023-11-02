News
The Libertines share new video for latest single ‘Run Run Run’
The track is our first taste of their forthcoming album, ‘All Quiet On The Eastern Esplanade’.
Legendary indie troubadours The Libertines are back, having just announced that their fourth studio album ‘All Quiet On The Eastern Esplanade’ will hit shelves on 8th March 2024. The record will be the band’s first new LP in nine years - following 2015’s ‘Anthems For Doomed Youth’ - and will open with the lead single ‘Run Run Run’ (out today).
Speaking about the track, Carl Barât has said: “It’s about being trapped, and trying to escape your dismal life, a bit like the man in Bukowski’s ‘Post Office’. The worst thing for The Libertines would be to get stuck in a ‘Run-run-run’ rut, constantly trying to relive our past.”
The band have also today shared a new video to accompany ‘Run Run Run’, which follows a cab driver - played by Geoff Bell (Girl With A Pearl Earring; War Horse; His Dark Materials) - over the course of a day, ferrying punters around Margate and sinking pints in local boozers. Directed by Alex Brown, the visual was shot in Margate and at The Libs’ own Albion Rooms, and is the first in a series of videos centered around the town and its characters.
Recorded at The Albion Rooms in just four weeks earlier this year, ‘All Quiet On The Eastern Esplanade’ will span 11 songs and writing credits for all four Libertines - the product, in Pete Doherty’s words, of “a moment of rare peace and unity, with all the members contributing.” Continuing, he has commented: “I feel like we’ve completed a cycle of some kind as a band, and finally now we can add these songs to the set list, because we’ve got some bangers in there. Now we’ve opened the hotel and used the studio ourselves and it’s all worked out – more Libertines records? I should hope so!”
Watch the official video for ‘Run Run Run’ below.
Fans who pre-order the new album will be offered the opportunity to buy tickets for two days of special acoustic and electric live shows at the 500-capacity Lido in Margate, on Saturday 9th and Sunday 10th December.
The full tracklist for ‘All Quiet On The Eastern Esplanade’ is:
1. Run, Run, Run
2. Mustang
3. Have A Friend
4. Merry Old England
5. Man With The Melody
6. Oh Shit
7. Night Of The Hunter
8. Baron’s Claw
9. Shiver
10. Be Young
11. Songs They Never Play On The Radio
