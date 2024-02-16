News

The Libertines confirm plans for 2024 UK and Ireland tour

The 16-date run will take place this Autumn, and will celebrate the release of their fourth album ‘All Quiet On The Eastern Esplanade’.

Photo: Ed Cooke

16th February 2024
Words: Daisy Carter

The Libertines, News

Ahead of the release of their forthcoming new LP ‘All Quiet On The Esplanade’ on 15th March, former DIY digital cover stars The Libertines have today announced that they’ll be playing a series of live shows around the UK and Ireland this Autumn.

Kicking off in Dublin on 23rd September and culminating in Manchester on 7th November, the tour will see them play 16 dates in total, including two nights at London’s Roundhouse, all in celebration of the new album - their first since 2015’s ‘Anthems For Doomed Youth’. So far, the project has been previewed with three singles: ‘Run Run Run’, ‘Night Of The Hunter’, and ‘Shiver’.

Pre-sale access to tickets will be available here to fans who have pre-ordered ‘All Quiet On The Eastern Esplanade’, and will open from 9:00am next Wednesday, 21st February. Tickets will then go on general sale at 9:00am on Friday 23rd February (next week - set those alarms!).

You can read more about The Libs’ new album in our In Deep interview with the band and find out where they’ll be touring below.

The Libertines: Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree

In Deep

The Libertines: Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree

Back in action - and in truly festive spirit - for a Margate knees-up ahead of forthcoming fourth album 'All Quiet on the Eastern Esplanade', the likely lads are writing a positive new chapter onto their wild career.

The Libertines announce Autumn 2024 UK and Ireland tour for new album 'All Quiet On The Eastern Esplanade'

SEPTEMBER 2024
23 Dublin, 3Olympia Theatre
24 Belfast, The Telegraph Building

OCTOBER 2024
03 Birmingham , O2 Academy
04 Norwich, UEA
05 Cambridge, The Corn Exchange
07 Cardiff, Great Hall
08 Bristol, O2 Academy
18 Glasgow, Barrowland Ballroom
19 Liverpool, Mountford Hall
21 Nottingham, Rock City
22 Leeds, O2 Academy
30 London, Roundhouse
31 London, Roundhouse

NOVEMBER 2024
04 Sheffield, The Octagon
05 Newcastle, NX
07 Manchester, Albert Hall

Tags: The Libertines, News

Latest News

Jonas Brothers join Rock In Rio Lisboa line-up as final headliner

Jonas Brothers join Rock In Rio Lisboa line-up as final headliner

English Teacher share video for album version of ‘R&B’

English Teacher share video for album version of R&B’

Vampire Weekend return with ‘Capricorn’ and ‘Gen-X Cops’

Vampire Weekend return with Capricorn’ and Gen‑X Cops’

Lambrini Girls reject patriotism on incendiary new single ‘God’s Country’

Lambrini Girls reject patriotism on incendiary new single God’s Country’

BRITs confirm Jungle and Chase & Status for ceremony performance

BRITs confirm Jungle and Chase & Status for ceremony performance

Records, etc at Rough Trade logo

Read More

In Deep

The Libertines get Christmassy and talk fourth album ‘All Quiet on the Eastern Esplanade’

The Libertines: Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree

Back in action - and in truly festive spirit - for a Margate knees-up ahead of forthcoming fourth album 'All Quiet on the Eastern Esplanade', the likely lads are writing a positive new chapter onto their wild career.

20th December 2023, 12:29pm

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Stay Updated!

Get the best of DIY to your inbox each week.

Popular right now

February 2024

Latest Issue

February 2024

Featuring The Last Dinner Party, IDLES, Yard Act, Crawlers, Remi Wolf and more.

Read Now Buy Now Subscribe to DIY