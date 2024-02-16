News
The Libertines confirm plans for 2024 UK and Ireland tour
The 16-date run will take place this Autumn, and will celebrate the release of their fourth album ‘All Quiet On The Eastern Esplanade’.
Ahead of the release of their forthcoming new LP ‘All Quiet On The Esplanade’ on 15th March, former DIY digital cover stars The Libertines have today announced that they’ll be playing a series of live shows around the UK and Ireland this Autumn.
Kicking off in Dublin on 23rd September and culminating in Manchester on 7th November, the tour will see them play 16 dates in total, including two nights at London’s Roundhouse, all in celebration of the new album - their first since 2015’s ‘Anthems For Doomed Youth’. So far, the project has been previewed with three singles: ‘Run Run Run’, ‘Night Of The Hunter’, and ‘Shiver’.
Pre-sale access to tickets will be available here to fans who have pre-ordered ‘All Quiet On The Eastern Esplanade’, and will open from 9:00am next Wednesday, 21st February. Tickets will then go on general sale at 9:00am on Friday 23rd February (next week - set those alarms!).
You can read more about The Libs’ new album in our In Deep interview with the band and find out where they’ll be touring below.
SEPTEMBER 2024
23 Dublin, 3Olympia Theatre
24 Belfast, The Telegraph Building
OCTOBER 2024
03 Birmingham , O2 Academy
04 Norwich, UEA
05 Cambridge, The Corn Exchange
07 Cardiff, Great Hall
08 Bristol, O2 Academy
18 Glasgow, Barrowland Ballroom
19 Liverpool, Mountford Hall
21 Nottingham, Rock City
22 Leeds, O2 Academy
30 London, Roundhouse
31 London, Roundhouse
NOVEMBER 2024
04 Sheffield, The Octagon
05 Newcastle, NX
07 Manchester, Albert Hall
The Libertines - What A Waster (Vinyl 7 - black)
The Libertines - Up The Bracket (20th Anniversary Edition) (Vinyl LP - red)
The Libertines - Up The Bracket (20th Anniversary Edition) (Vinyl LP - black)
The Libertines - Up The Bracket (20th Anniversary Edition) (Cd)
The Libertines - Up The Bracket (20th Anniversary Edition) (Vinyl LP - black)
The Libertines - Up The Bracket (Cd)
