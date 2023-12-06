News
The Libertines share narrative-driven new single ‘Night of the Hunter’
It’s the latest track to be taken from their forthcoming album ‘All Quiet On The Eastern Esplanade’.
Likely lads The Libertines have put out their latest offering ‘Night of the Hunter’, which follows ‘Run Run Run’ as another taste of what to expect from their forthcoming fourth LP ‘All Quiet On The Eastern Esplanade’ (out on 8th March 2024 via EMI).
Speaking about the concept behind the new track, Pete Doherty has explained that “the song’s about not staying ahead of the law. This fella doesn’t really know why his mate’s dead, but he’s got a feeling his mate had it coming to him. He fucked with the wrong people, and he stole something he shouldn’t have, and he got stabbed. So, he’s angry and hurt and he has to go and get revenge, so he does and that’s it for him, basically. Once he has stabbed the lad who stabbed his mate, that’s it for him. He lashed out in revenge and he knows they’re coming to get him and he’s not even going to try and run because he knows he’ll just be running forever.”
“I started writing a riff and it ended up sounding a bit like Swan Lake, and everyone went, ‘Yeah!’”, Carl Barât continues. “Then we got Peter’s theremin player in which took about a day to get in tune, then he played that sequence and it worked beautifully. The idea of getting carted off for ten years is horrendous… the condemned man dies 1000 times.”
‘Night of the Hunter’ arrives alongside a new video directed by Alex Brown (La Roux, James Blake), which - like that for ‘Run Run Run’ - was shot in and around Margate. You can check it out below:
The Libertines 2024 Albionay Tour dates (all sold out):
JANUARY 2024
23 Stockton, ARC
24 Liverpool, Cavern Club
25 Milton Keynes, MK11
27 Cardiff, Clwb Ifor Bach
28 Derby, Hairy Dog
FEBRUARY 2024
11 Falmouth, Princess Pavilion
12 Southampton, Engine Rooms
14 Stoke, Underground
15 Leeds, The Wardrobe
16 Glasgow, Oran Mor
Records, etc at
The Libertines - All Quiet On The Eastern Esplanade (Cd)
The Libertines - All Quiet On The Eastern Esplanade (Vinyl LP - black)
The Libertines - All Quiet On The Eastern Esplanade (Vinyl LP - clear)
The Libertines - Anthems For Doomed Youth (Vinyl LP)
The Libertines - Up The Bracket (20th Anniversary Edition) (Vinyl LP - black)
The Libertines - Up The Bracket (20th Anniversary Edition) (Cd)
Read More
The Libertines announce intimate Albionay Tour
They'll be playing a series of small venues around the UK early next year.
10th November 2023, 10:45am
The Libertines share new video for latest single ‘Run Run Run’
The track is our first taste of their forthcoming album, 'All Quiet On The Eastern Esplanade'.
2nd November 2023, 5:30pm
Two Door Cinema Club, The Libertines, Supergrass and more to play Virgin Money Unity Arena
They'll be performing at the UK's first socially distanced live music arena this summer.
7th July 2020, 12:00am
The Libertines unveil new puppet show ‘Skint and Minted’
The first episode tells the story of the boys in the band.
30th June 2020, 12:00am
Popular right now
3-5 Stars
Tate McRae — Think Later
Featuring King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, IDLES, Tkay Maidza, Sleater-Kinney and more.