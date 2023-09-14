The Staves are back with new track ‘You Held It All

Sibling duo The Staves have returned to share ‘You Held It All’ - their first new music since the release of 2021’s LP ‘Good Woman’, and also the first without their sister and previous member, Emily Staveley-Taylor. Following a period of significant change, the release marks the beginning of a new chapter for The Staves - one in which their signature harmonies endure, but in an evolved form.

Of the new track, remaining sisters Jess and Millie have commented: “‘You Held It All’ is a song about understanding, and the knots we tie ourselves in when we don’t express our truth; and how much power and freedom there can be when we do.”

Watch the lyric video for ‘You Held It All’ below.

