News
The Staves are back with new track ‘You Held It All’
The single is the pair’s first new music since their 2021 album ‘Good Woman’.
Sibling duo The Staves have returned to share ‘You Held It All’ - their first new music since the release of 2021’s LP ‘Good Woman’, and also the first without their sister and previous member, Emily Staveley-Taylor. Following a period of significant change, the release marks the beginning of a new chapter for The Staves - one in which their signature harmonies endure, but in an evolved form.
Of the new track, remaining sisters Jess and Millie have commented: “‘You Held It All’ is a song about understanding, and the knots we tie ourselves in when we don’t express our truth; and how much power and freedom there can be when we do.”
Watch the lyric video for ‘You Held It All’ below.
The Staves - Good Woman Clear Vinyl
£21
The Staves - Good Woman Clear Vinyl
£21
The Staves - Good Woman Clear Vinyl
£21
The Staves - Good Woman Limited Edition Clear Vinyl + CD
£30
The Staves - Good Woman CD
£12
The Staves - Good Woman Clear Vinyl
£21
Read More
The Staves - Good Woman
4 Stars
For all the trials bestowed upon the trio in the past few years, they emerge positive and victorious.
4th February 2021, 7:58am
The Staves release new track ‘Satisfied’
Lifted from their forthcoming album 'Good Woman'.
3rd December 2020, 12:00am
The Staves to release new album ‘Good Woman’
The record will be out in February.
20th October 2020, 12:00am
First Aid Kit announce UK tour dates with The Staves
The dates come in support of the sisters' new album 'Ruins'.
21st May 2018, 12:00am
Popular right now
Featuring James Blake, Romy, Marika Hackman, yeule and more.