The Staves to play UK and EU tour in support of new album ‘All Now

The duo are embarking on an 18-date run next summer.

Photo: Harvey Pearson

28th November 2023
Words: Daisy Carter

The Staves - who recently announced details of their forthcoming new album ‘All Now’ - have now shared that they’ll be hitting the road in support of the LP next year, playing a series of dates around the UK and Europe. Due for release on 22nd March 2024, ‘All Now’ will be the now-duo’s first recording without their sister and former band member, Emily Staveley-Taylor.

The album news followed recent comeback single ‘You Held It All’ - their first new music since 2021’s ‘Good Woman’ - and was accompanied by the release of the new record’s powerful title track. Of the song, Jess and Camilla have said that “it’s a stream of consciousness about frustration and feeling overwhelmed with modernity. Kind of a rejection of the performative way we have to express ourselves now in order for it to be deemed valid.” Watch its Old Grey Whistle Test-inspired visual below:

Tickets for The Staves’ upcoming UK and EU tour will be available via fan presale on Wednesday 30th November, and will go on general sale this Friday 1st December. Check out where they’ll be stopping off here:

MAY 2024
08 Berlin, Heimathafen
09 Cologne, Stadtgarten
10 Amsterdam, Tolhuistuin
12 Rotterdam, LantarenVenster
13 Paris, Petit Bain
15 Nottingham, Rescue Rooms
16 Leeds, Brudenell Social Club
17 Cambridge, MASH
19 Brighton, Concorde 2
21 London, KOKO
22 Bristol, SWX
24 Liverpool, Arts Club
25 Edinburgh, Assembly Rooms
26 Manchester, Academy 2
28 Belfast, Mandela
29 Limerick, Dolan’s
31 Dublin, Button Factory

JUNE 2024
02 Cork, Live At St Lukes

