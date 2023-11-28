The Staves to play UK and EU tour in support of new album ‘All Now

The Staves - who recently announced details of their forthcoming new album ‘All Now’ - have now shared that they’ll be hitting the road in support of the LP next year, playing a series of dates around the UK and Europe. Due for release on 22nd March 2024, ‘All Now’ will be the now-duo’s first recording without their sister and former band member, Emily Staveley-Taylor.



The album news followed recent comeback single ‘You Held It All’ - their first new music since 2021’s ‘Good Woman’ - and was accompanied by the release of the new record’s powerful title track. Of the song, Jess and Camilla have said that “it’s a stream of consciousness about frustration and feeling overwhelmed with modernity. Kind of a rejection of the performative way we have to express ourselves now in order for it to be deemed valid.” Watch its Old Grey Whistle Test-inspired visual below: