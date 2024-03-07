News
Two Door Cinema Club return with new single ‘Happy Customers’
They’ve also announced a string of US tour dates and UK festival appearances.
Indie stalwarts Two Door Cinema Club are back following 2023 single ‘Sure Enough’, having last night dropped a new cut entitled ‘Happy Customers’.
An injection of upbeat sunshine, the jangle-pop flecked track is a nostalgic throwback to some of the band’s early releases, and has arrived alongside the news that Two Door will be playing a huge string of U.S. shows this summer. Kicking off in Atlanta on 13th July and concluding with a turn in Nashville at the start of October, the newly-announced run will follow a set of already-confirmed U.S. dates, which are set to take place this Spring.
Tickets for the new dates will go on general sale at 10:00am local time this Friday, 8th March. You can listen to ‘Happy Customers’ and check out Two Door Cinema Club’s full upcoming tour schedule below.
MARCH 2024
07 Chicago, IL, Riviera Theatre*
08 Minneapolis, MN, First Avenue*
MAY 2024
17 San Diego, CA, Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre**
18 Pasadena, CA, Just Like Heaven Festival
19 Oakland, CA, Fox Theater**
21 Portland, OR, Crystal Ballroom**
22 Seattle, WA, Paramount Theatre**
24 Salt Lake City, UT, The Union**
25 Denver, CO, The Mission Ballroom**
27 Tulsa, OK, Cain’s Ballroom**
28 Dallas, TX, Southside Ballroom**
29 Houston, TX, White Oak Music Hall**
30 Austin, TX, Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater**
With support from *Joywave and **Day Wave.
JULY 2024
13 Atlanta, GA, Coca-Cola Roxy*
16 Miami, FL, FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park*
17 Jacksonville, FL, Daily’s Place*
19 Asheville, NC, Rabbit Rabbit*
20 Raleigh, NC, Red Hat Amphitheater*
23 New York, NY, The Rooftop at Pier 17*
26 Asbury Park, NJ, Stone Pony Summer Stage*
27 Baltimore, MD, Pier Six Pavilion*
28 Boston, MA, Leader Bank Pavilion*
29 Lewiston, NY, Artpark Amphitheater*
31 Toronto, ON, Coca-Cola Coliseum*
SEPTEMBER 2024
13 Vancouver, BC, The Orpheum**
14 Seattle, WA, WAMU Theater**
15 Bend, OR, Hayden Homes Amphitheater**
17 San Francisco, CA, The Masonic**
21 San Diego, CA, Gallagher Square at Petco Park**
24 Phoenix, AZ, Arizona Financial Theatre**
25 El Paso, AZ, The Plaza Theatre Performing Arts Center**
26 Austin, TX, Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park**
28 Kansas City, MO, Starlight Theatre**
29 Minneapolis, MN, The Fillmore Minneapolis presented by Affinity Plus**
30 Madison, WI, The Sylvee**
OCTOBER 2024
02 Indianapolis, IN, Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park***
03 Nashville, TN, Marathon Music Works***
With support from *flipturn, **Petey, and ***Quarters of Change.
Read More
Two Door Cinema Club are back with synth-led single ‘Sure Enough’
The indie stalwarts have also announced new tour dates for the UK and North America.
28th September 2023, 12:30pm
Scouse-Irish solidarity triumphs as Live at Leeds in the Park returns with stellar sets from CMAT, Crawlers and more
The festival's second incarnation is a sweltering celebration.
5th June 2023, 2:09pm
Two Door Cinema Club will play Margate’s Summer Series this year
Tickets to see the Bangor boys will go live on 2nd June at 10am.
26th May 2023, 10:55am
Two Door Cinema Club and The Wombats are playing a summer show at London’s Crystal Palace Park
The Vaccines, Sea Girls and Baby Queen are also set to perform.
25th January 2023, 12:00am
Popular right now
5 Stars
Bleachers — Bleachers
Featuring Green Day, English Teacher, Everything Everything, Caity Baser and more!