News

Two Door Cinema Club return with new single ‘Happy Customers’

They’ve also announced a string of US tour dates and UK festival appearances.

7th March 2024
Words: Daisy Carter

Two Door Cinema Club, News, Listen, , Watch

Indie stalwarts Two Door Cinema Club are back following 2023 single ‘Sure Enough’, having last night dropped a new cut entitled ‘Happy Customers’.

An injection of upbeat sunshine, the jangle-pop flecked track is a nostalgic throwback to some of the band’s early releases, and has arrived alongside the news that Two Door will be playing a huge string of U.S. shows this summer. Kicking off in Atlanta on 13th July and concluding with a turn in Nashville at the start of October, the newly-announced run will follow a set of already-confirmed U.S. dates, which are set to take place this Spring.

Tickets for the new dates will go on general sale at 10:00am local time this Friday, 8th March. You can listen to ‘Happy Customers’ and check out Two Door Cinema Club’s full upcoming tour schedule below.

Play Video

MARCH 2024
07 Chicago, IL, Riviera Theatre*
08 Minneapolis, MN, First Avenue*

MAY 2024
17 San Diego, CA, Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre**
18 Pasadena, CA, Just Like Heaven Festival
19 Oakland, CA, Fox Theater**
21 Portland, OR, Crystal Ballroom**
22 Seattle, WA, Paramount Theatre**
24 Salt Lake City, UT, The Union**
25 Denver, CO, The Mission Ballroom**
27 Tulsa, OK, Cain’s Ballroom**
28 Dallas, TX, Southside Ballroom**
29 Houston, TX, White Oak Music Hall**
30 Austin, TX, Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater**

With support from *Joywave and **Day Wave.

JULY 2024
13 Atlanta, GA, Coca-Cola Roxy*
16 Miami, FL, FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park*
17 Jacksonville, FL, Daily’s Place*
19 Asheville, NC, Rabbit Rabbit*
20 Raleigh, NC, Red Hat Amphitheater*
23 New York, NY, The Rooftop at Pier 17*
26 Asbury Park, NJ, Stone Pony Summer Stage*
27 Baltimore, MD, Pier Six Pavilion*
28 Boston, MA, Leader Bank Pavilion*
29 Lewiston, NY, Artpark Amphitheater*
31 Toronto, ON, Coca-Cola Coliseum*

SEPTEMBER 2024
13 Vancouver, BC, The Orpheum**
14 Seattle, WA, WAMU Theater**
15 Bend, OR, Hayden Homes Amphitheater**
17 San Francisco, CA, The Masonic**
21 San Diego, CA, Gallagher Square at Petco Park**
24 Phoenix, AZ, Arizona Financial Theatre**
25 El Paso, AZ, The Plaza Theatre Performing Arts Center**
26 Austin, TX, Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park**
28 Kansas City, MO, Starlight Theatre**
29 Minneapolis, MN, The Fillmore Minneapolis presented by Affinity Plus**
30 Madison, WI, The Sylvee**

OCTOBER 2024
02 Indianapolis, IN, Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park***
03 Nashville, TN, Marathon Music Works***

With support from *flipturn, **Petey, and ***Quarters of Change.

Get tickets to watch Two Door Cinema Club live now.

Tags: Two Door Cinema Club, News, Listen, , Watch

Two Door Cinema Club Tickets

Recinto de Festivales, Benicasim

Latest News

Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds announce new album ‘Wild God’

Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds announce new album Wild God’

FRÄULEIN announce debut mini-album ‘Sink or Swim’

FRÄULEIN announce debut mini-album Sink or Swim’

Another Sky to play run of UK tour dates this Autumn

Another Sky to play run of UK tour dates this Autumn

Creeper unveil shadowy new video for ‘Lovers Led Astray’

Creeper unveil shadowy new video for Lovers Led Astray’

Ipswich’s Brighten The Corners Festival add to 2024 lineup

Ipswich’s Brighten The Corners Festival add to 2024 lineup

Records, etc at Rough Trade logo

Read More

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Stay Updated!

Get the best of DIY to your inbox each week.

Popular right now

March 2024

Latest Issue

March 2024

Featuring Green Day, English Teacher, Everything Everything, Caity Baser and more!

Read Now Buy Now Subscribe to DIY