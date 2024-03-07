Two Door Cinema Club return with new single ‘Happy Customers’

Indie stalwarts Two Door Cinema Club are back following 2023 single ‘Sure Enough’, having last night dropped a new cut entitled ‘Happy Customers’.

An injection of upbeat sunshine, the jangle-pop flecked track is a nostalgic throwback to some of the band’s early releases, and has arrived alongside the news that Two Door will be playing a huge string of U.S. shows this summer. Kicking off in Atlanta on 13th July and concluding with a turn in Nashville at the start of October, the newly-announced run will follow a set of already-confirmed U.S. dates, which are set to take place this Spring.

Tickets for the new dates will go on general sale at 10:00am local time this Friday, 8th March. You can listen to ‘Happy Customers’ and check out Two Door Cinema Club’s full upcoming tour schedule below.