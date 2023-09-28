Two Door Cinema Club are back with synth-led single ‘Sure Enough

Today, Two Door Cinema Club mark the start of a fresh chapter with their new track ‘Sure Enough’. Led by bright synths and bouncing beats, it champions Two Door’s trademark energy via an anthemic, earworm chorus. Speaking about the song, the band have said: “Comfort, safety and security are all easy to come by. All you must do is accept the lie.”

To celebrate the release, the band have also announced a 2024 U.S. tour, which will run between February and March next year. Tickets will go on general sale on Friday 29th September at 10:00am via the Two Door Cinema Club website.

There’s also a handful of additional dates to have been added to their autumn UK tour (which you can get tickets for here). Now, the band will also visit Hull (24th October); Doncaster (25th October); and Liverpool (26th and 27th October).

Watch the official video for ‘Sure Enough’ and check out the band’s full 2024 tour schedule below.

