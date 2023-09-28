News
Two Door Cinema Club are back with synth-led single ‘Sure Enough’
The indie stalwarts have also announced new tour dates for the UK and North America.
Today, Two Door Cinema Club mark the start of a fresh chapter with their new track ‘Sure Enough’. Led by bright synths and bouncing beats, it champions Two Door’s trademark energy via an anthemic, earworm chorus. Speaking about the song, the band have said: “Comfort, safety and security are all easy to come by. All you must do is accept the lie.”
To celebrate the release, the band have also announced a 2024 U.S. tour, which will run between February and March next year. Tickets will go on general sale on Friday 29th September at 10:00am via the Two Door Cinema Club website.
There’s also a handful of additional dates to have been added to their autumn UK tour (which you can get tickets for here). Now, the band will also visit Hull (24th October); Doncaster (25th October); and Liverpool (26th and 27th October).
Watch the official video for ‘Sure Enough’ and check out the band’s full 2024 tour schedule below.
With support from *Joywave and **Day Wave
FEBRUARY
21 Atlanta, GA, The Eastern*
22 Nashville, TN, Brooklyn Bowl*
23 Charlotte, NC, The Fillmore Charlotte*
25 Richmond, VA, The National*
26 Philadelphia, The Fillmore*
27 Boston, MA, Roadrunner*
29 New York, NY, Terminal 5*
MARCH
01 Washington, DC, The Anthem*
03 Toronto, ON, History*
04 Detroit, MI, Majestic Theatre*
05 Columbus, OH, KEMBA Live!*
07 Chicago, IL, Riviera Theatre*
08 Minneapolis, MN, First Avenue*
MAY
17 San Diego, CA, Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre**
19 Oakland, CA, Fox Theater**
21 Portland, OR, Crystal Ballroom**
22 Seattle, WA, Neptune Theatre**
24 Salt Lake City, UT, The Union**
25 Denver, CO, The Mission Ballroom**
28 Dallas, TX, Southside Ballroom**
29 Houston, TX, White Oak Music Hall**
30 Austin, TX, Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheatre**
Two Door Cinema Club - False Alarm Blue Cassette
£5
Two Door Cinema Club - Keep on Smiling Green Vinyl
£20
Two Door Cinema Club - Keep on Smiling Yellow Vinyl
£20
Two Door Cinema Club - Remix EP (Limited Edition) 12 Inch
£15
Read More
Scouse-Irish solidarity triumphs as Live at Leeds in the Park returns with stellar sets from CMAT, Crawlers and more
The festival's second incarnation is a sweltering celebration.
5th June 2023, 2:09pm
Two Door Cinema Club will play Margate’s Summer Series this year
Tickets to see the Bangor boys will go live on 2nd June at 10am.
26th May 2023, 10:55am
Two Door Cinema Club and The Wombats are playing a summer show at London’s Crystal Palace Park
The Vaccines, Sea Girls and Baby Queen are also set to perform.
25th January 2023, 12:00am
slowthai rules Saturday at Reading, while KennyHoopla marks himself out as a future superstar
Bob Vylan's visceral punk has The Pit going, while Master Peace and Beabadoobee also entertain.
29th August 2021, 12:00am
Popular right now
4-5 Stars
Jorja Smith - Falling or flying
4 Stars
King Nun — LAMB
Featuring James Blake, Romy, Marika Hackman, yeule and more.