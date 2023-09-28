News

Two Door Cinema Club are back with synth-led single 'Sure Enough

The indie stalwarts have also announced new tour dates for the UK and North America.

28th September 2023
Words: Daisy Carter

Today, Two Door Cinema Club mark the start of a fresh chapter with their new track ‘Sure Enough’. Led by bright synths and bouncing beats, it champions Two Door’s trademark energy via an anthemic, earworm chorus. Speaking about the song, the band have said: “Comfort, safety and security are all easy to come by. All you must do is accept the lie.”

To celebrate the release, the band have also announced a 2024 U.S. tour, which will run between February and March next year. Tickets will go on general sale on Friday 29th September at 10:00am via the Two Door Cinema Club website.

There’s also a handful of additional dates to have been added to their autumn UK tour (which you can get tickets for here). Now, the band will also visit Hull (24th October); Doncaster (25th October); and Liverpool (26th and 27th October).

Watch the official video for ‘Sure Enough’ and check out the band’s full 2024 tour schedule below.

Play Video

With support from *Joywave and **Day Wave

FEBRUARY
21 Atlanta, GA, The Eastern*
22 Nashville, TN, Brooklyn Bowl*
23 Charlotte, NC, The Fillmore Charlotte*
25 Richmond, VA, The National*
26 Philadelphia, The Fillmore*
27 Boston, MA, Roadrunner*
29 New York, NY, Terminal 5*

MARCH
01 Washington, DC, The Anthem*
03 Toronto, ON, History*
04 Detroit, MI, Majestic Theatre*
05 Columbus, OH, KEMBA Live!*
07 Chicago, IL, Riviera Theatre*
08 Minneapolis, MN, First Avenue*

MAY
17 San Diego, CA, Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre**
19 Oakland, CA, Fox Theater**
21 Portland, OR, Crystal Ballroom**
22 Seattle, WA, Neptune Theatre**
24 Salt Lake City, UT, The Union**
25 Denver, CO, The Mission Ballroom**
28 Dallas, TX, Southside Ballroom**
29 Houston, TX, White Oak Music Hall**
30 Austin, TX, Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheatre**

