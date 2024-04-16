News
Walt Disco share new single ‘Jocelyn’, announce UK & European headline tour
The band have shared a third preview of their forthcoming new album ‘The Warping’.
Scottish quintet Walt Disco are back with a third preview of their forthcoming new album ‘The Warping’, this time in the form of the tender ‘Jocelyn’.
The track - which shares its name with the band’s singer, Jocelyn Si - follows on from the band’s previous releases ‘Pearl’ and ‘You Make Me Feel So Dumb’, which are all set to feature on their forthcoming second album. The full-length is set for release on 14th June via Lucky Number, was written between Los Angeles, Austin, London, and their native Glasgow, and follows on from their 2022 debut ‘Unlearning’.
Speaking of the track, Jocelyn has said, it’s “about recognising the version of yourself that you love. And it’s not always easy to have that be the one that faces the world. Lyrically, it’s a dream-like internal conversation between my mother and I, from small talk to mannerisms I’ve had since childhood. Such conversations come to mind when you change your name and gender; but it doesn’t erase these memories. I hope to live in a world where parents can allow themselves to understand the upset they may feel when a child makes this decision but can love and support them all the same.”
“Everyone has a side of themselves that at some point, or maybe always, they feel they need to keep hidden away,” the band have added. “This track explores the isolation of hiding a part of yourself and the euphoria of the times when you can let it out. The despairing lyrical matter of the verses opens into the joyous choruses, it’s meant to feel transformative to represent the idea of leaving your shame in the past and finding the strength to start anew.”
Watch the similarly dream-like video for ‘Jocelyn’ below.
As well as sharing their latest musical offering, the group have also announced some hefty touring plans. Alongside details of a full UK and European headline tour, they’ve confirmed they’ll be heading back out on the road with OMD for their upcoming North American run this autumn.
Check out their upcoming live schedule below.
MAY 2024
20 Leipzig, Germany, Wave Gotik Treffen
JUNE 2024
01 Leeds, UK - This Must Be The Place All Dayer
02 London, UK - Mighty Hoopla
9 - 10 Christiania, Copenhagen, Denmark - Frigjort Festival
SEPTEMBER 2024
09 Seattle, WA – Moore Theatre (w/ OMD)
11 Vancouver BC - Orpheum (w/ OMD)
12 Seattle WA - Moore Theatre (w/ OMD)
13 Portland OR - Roseland Theater (w/ OMD)
15 Oakland CA - Fox Theater (w/ OMD)
17 Las Vegas NV - House of Blues (w/ OMD)
19 Los Angeles CA - Greek Theatre (w/ OMD)
20 Los Angeles CA - Greek Theatre (w/ OMD)
21 San Diego CA - Balboa Theatre (w/ OMD)
24 Salt Lake City UT - Union Events Center (w/ OMD)
25 Denver CO - Paramount Theatre (w/ OMD)
27 Dallas TX - Majestic Theater (w/ OMD)
28 Austin TX - The Moody Theater @ ACL Live (w/ OMD)
29 Houston TX - Bayou Music Center (w/ OMD)
OCTOBER 2024
04 Minneapolis MN - First Avenue (w/ OMD)
05 Chicago IL - Riviera Theatre (w/ OMD)
06 Royal Oak MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre (w/ OMD)
08 Toronto ON - History (w/ OMD)
09 Cleveland OH - House of Blues (w/ OMD)
10 New York NY - Terminal 5 (w/ OMD)
12 Huntington NY - The Paramount (w/ OMD)
13 Boston MA - House of Blues (w/ OMD)
15 Glenside PA - Keswick Theatre (w/ OMD)
16 Washington DC - Lincoln Theatre (w/ OMD)
18 Atlanta GA - Buckhead Theater (w/ OMD)
19 Orlando FL - The Plaza Live (w/ OMD)
20 St Petersburg FL - Jannus Live (w/ OMD)
NOVEMBER 2024
10 Leeds, UK - The Wardrobe
11 Manchester, UK - YES
13 Nottingham, UK - Bodega
14 Birmingham, UK - Institute 3
15 Bristol, UK - Rough Trade
16 Brighton, UK - Dust
18 Hamburg, Germany - Nochtspeicher
19 Cologne, Germany - Blue Shell
21 Frankfurt, Germany - Brotfrabik
22 Berlin, Germany - Prachtwerk
23 Amsterdam, The Netherlands - Bitterzoet
26 Paris, France - Hasard Ludique
28 London, UK - Bush Hall
29 Newcastle, UK - Zerox
30 Glasgow, UK - SWG3 Warehouse
