Walt Disco share new single ‘Jocelyn’, announce UK & European headline tour

Scottish quintet Walt Disco are back with a third preview of their forthcoming new album ‘The Warping’, this time in the form of the tender ‘Jocelyn’.

The track - which shares its name with the band’s singer, Jocelyn Si - follows on from the band’s previous releases ‘Pearl’ and ‘You Make Me Feel So Dumb’, which are all set to feature on their forthcoming second album. The full-length is set for release on 14th June via Lucky Number, was written between Los Angeles, Austin, London, and their native Glasgow, and follows on from their 2022 debut ‘Unlearning’.

Speaking of the track, Jocelyn has said, it’s “about recognising the version of yourself that you love. And it’s not always easy to have that be the one that faces the world. Lyrically, it’s a dream-like internal conversation between my mother and I, from small talk to mannerisms I’ve had since childhood. Such conversations come to mind when you change your name and gender; but it doesn’t erase these memories. I hope to live in a world where parents can allow themselves to understand the upset they may feel when a child makes this decision but can love and support them all the same.”

“Everyone has a side of themselves that at some point, or maybe always, they feel they need to keep hidden away,” the band have added. “This track explores the isolation of hiding a part of yourself and the euphoria of the times when you can let it out. The despairing lyrical matter of the verses opens into the joyous choruses, it’s meant to feel transformative to represent the idea of leaving your shame in the past and finding the strength to start anew.”

Watch the similarly dream-like video for ‘Jocelyn’ below.