Walt Disco explore demands of touring on new single ‘Pearl

Back with their first new music since the release of their 2022 debut album ‘Unlearning’, Walt Disco have today shared ‘Pearl’, a track written and recorded between their native Glasgow and Austin, Texas’ Pearl Street Co-Op.

Explaining the inspirations behind the new single, songwriter Jack Martin has said: “This song dwells on the homesickness and general disconnect from regular life that can come from being in a touring band. The demands of being a musician can put both literal and figurative distance between you and other people in your life. Your touring bubble starts to feel like the only people you can truly relate to, and this can start to feel quite lonely and alienating.

“In the chorus of this song, I cast my eye forward in time and consider where the consequences of this lifestyle will leave me, while also accepting that this is the life I’ve chosen and I know it’s what I’m meant to do. The song is built around the keyboard part which I first showed the band on the piano at Pearl Street Coop while we were at SXSW.”

You can watch the official video for ‘Pearl’ and check out Walt Disco’s upcoming tour dates - supporting electro-pop legends OMD - below.

