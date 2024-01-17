News
Walt Disco explore demands of touring on new single ‘Pearl’
The band are (ironically) just about to embark on a series of dates supporting OMD around the UK and Europe.
Back with their first new music since the release of their 2022 debut album ‘Unlearning’, Walt Disco have today shared ‘Pearl’, a track written and recorded between their native Glasgow and Austin, Texas’ Pearl Street Co-Op.
Explaining the inspirations behind the new single, songwriter Jack Martin has said: “This song dwells on the homesickness and general disconnect from regular life that can come from being in a touring band. The demands of being a musician can put both literal and figurative distance between you and other people in your life. Your touring bubble starts to feel like the only people you can truly relate to, and this can start to feel quite lonely and alienating.
“In the chorus of this song, I cast my eye forward in time and consider where the consequences of this lifestyle will leave me, while also accepting that this is the life I’ve chosen and I know it’s what I’m meant to do. The song is built around the keyboard part which I first showed the band on the piano at Pearl Street Coop while we were at SXSW.”
You can watch the official video for ‘Pearl’ and check out Walt Disco’s upcoming tour dates - supporting electro-pop legends OMD - below.
JANUARY 2024
22 Oslo, Rockefeller
24 Stockholm, München Brewery
25 Gothenburg, Gothenburg Trädgär’n
27 Copenhagen, The Grey Hall
29 Jena, Sparkassen Arena
30 Offenbach, Stadthalle
FEBRUARY 2024
01 Dusseldorf,Mitsubishi Electric Halle
02 Hamburg, Sporthalle
03 Chemnitz, Chemnitz
06 Gdansk, B90
07 Warsaw, Stodola
08 Krakow, ICE
10 Prague, SaSaZu
11 Leipzig, Haus Auensee
12 Berlin, Tempodrom
14 Amsterdam, AFAS Live
15 Brussels, Cirque Royal
16 Paris, La Cigale
27 Belfast, Cirque Royal
28 Dublin, 3Olympia Theatre
MARCH 2024
01 Manchester, O2 Apollo
02 Manchester, O2 Apollo
03 Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena
05 Leeds, First Direct Arena
06 Edinburgh, Usher Hall
08 Glasgow, Royal Concert Hall
09 Newcastle, O2 City Hall
10 Sheffield, City Hall
12 Leicester, De Montfort Hall
13 Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall
15 Wolverhampton, Wolverhampton Civic Hall
16 Swansea, Swansea Arena
17 Southend on Sea, Southend Cliffs Pavilion
19 Bristol, Bristol Beacon
20 Oxford, New Theatre
22 Portsmouth, Guildhall
23 Ipswich, Regent Theatre
26 Brighton, Brighton Dome
27 Eastbourne, Winter Gardens
