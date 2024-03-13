News

Walt Disco confirm sophomore album ‘The Warping’

Their debut ‘Unlearning’ came out back in 2022.

Photo: Izzy Leach

13th March 2024
Words: Daisy Carter

Walt Disco

Having made their return at the start of the year with January single ‘Pearl’, Walt Disco are now back with the news that their second album ‘The Warping’ will land this summer (14th June) via Lucky Number.

Written between Los Angeles, Austin, London, and their native Glasgow, the LP will act as a follow up to their 2022 debut ‘Unlearning’, and is set to be both expansive and introspective, exploring concepts of gender dysphoria and self-knowledge via grand orchestral soundscapes of horn, woodwind, and string sections.

“With ‘The Warping’ we explore themes of change, growth and dealing with the complex struggles that feature in anyone’s life”, the band have commented. “It feels like our most biographical body of work yet, listening to it now is like looking at a snapshot of a moment in time for us as people and as a band.

“This album is a roadmap of our vulnerabilities in a way, but it feels good to be so honest with our music and lay everything on the table with both our lyrics and arrangements. That acceptance of one’s emotions and honesty with oneself is what we’d hope people can take away from listening to ‘The Warping’.”

You can listen to the new album’s lead single ‘You Make Me Feel So Dumb’ - out now - and dive into its full tracklisting below.

‘The Warping’ tracklist:
1. Seed
2. Gnomes
3. Come Undone
4. The Warping
5. You Make Me Feel So Dumb
6. Pearl
7. Black Chocolate
8. Jocelyn
9. The Captain
10. Weeping Willow
11. I Will Travel
12. Before The Walls

