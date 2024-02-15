News
Warpaint celebrate 20th anniversary with new 7” single ‘Common Blue’
The quartet have returned to their previous label home of Rough Trade Records for their newest release.
We all love birthdays and, clearly, so do Warpaint: to celebrate their twentieth year together, the band have announced the release of a new 7” single that features two new tracks.
The quartet, who originally formed back in Los Angeles in 2004, have returned to their previous label home of Rough Trade Records - who released the band’s first three albums - for their new double-A side single, ‘Common Blue’ b/w ‘Underneath’, which is due for release on 22nd March. It’ll be their first new material since their 2022 album ‘Radiate Like This’.
“It makes us smile to release them in collaboration with friends and family at Rough Trade,” the band have said, of the release. “It feels like a perfect return to where it all began! With these new songs we tie a bow around this time in our lives, and all the experiences and songs we’ve shared over the years. It’s been an incredible journey and taken us all over the world sharing good times with beautiful people. Our hearts are full!”
Speaking of ‘Common Blue’, the band’s Theresa Wayman has said: “It started with the chord progression on guitar. Jen and I jammed it in her living room in Echo Park and it became a song. We sent it around the houses (Stella and Emily’s houses) and all its elements were brought to life. It’s intended to inspire freedom! Common blue. Rising up again and again, climb a ladder to the sky, catch the view like a butterfly! Everything is possible… it ain’t over till it’s over!”
Check out the video for ‘Common Blue’ below.
