YOWL release new single, ‘The Machine’

Ahead of the release of debut album ​‘Milksick’ next month (15th September), YOWL have shared new single ​‘The Machine’.

“When I write songs it’s often done on a laptop and then taken to the band, where my efforts are reformed into something more musical,” explains frontman Gabriel Byrde of the song’s origins. ​“The Machine’ features this jumpy, hectic bass part that demonstrates how little I know about actually playing the bass, so it’s a testament to Beck’s ability that the part remains pretty much as it was keyed into Ableton. The whole sound of the track exists in this weird, faux-programmed state that mirrors its agitated themes of stress and burnout.”

The song follows on from both ​‘Virile Crocodile Sweat’ and ​‘Idiot Daughters, Idiot Sons’, previously shared, as well as 2019 EP ​‘Atrophy’.

The band head out on tour following the album, in early October.

OCTOBER

9 Leeds Hyde Park Book Club

10 Hull Polar Bear

11 Southampton Heartbreakers

12 Ramsgate Music Hall

13 Brighton Hope & Ruin

14 Paris Supersonic

17 Toulouse La Revelin

19 – 20 Left of the Dial

21 London Moth Club

27 Bristol Crofters Rights

28 Nottingham Bodega