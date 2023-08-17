News
YOWL release new single, ‘The Machine’
The outfit’s long-awaited debut album ‘Milksick’ is released next month.
Ahead of the release of debut album ‘Milksick’ next month (15th September), YOWL have shared new single ‘The Machine’.
“When I write songs it’s often done on a laptop and then taken to the band, where my efforts are reformed into something more musical,” explains frontman Gabriel Byrde of the song’s origins. “The Machine’ features this jumpy, hectic bass part that demonstrates how little I know about actually playing the bass, so it’s a testament to Beck’s ability that the part remains pretty much as it was keyed into Ableton. The whole sound of the track exists in this weird, faux-programmed state that mirrors its agitated themes of stress and burnout.”
The song follows on from both ‘Virile Crocodile Sweat’ and ‘Idiot Daughters, Idiot Sons’, previously shared, as well as 2019 EP ‘Atrophy’.
The band head out on tour following the album, in early October.
OCTOBER
9 Leeds Hyde Park Book Club
10 Hull Polar Bear
11 Southampton Heartbreakers
12 Ramsgate Music Hall
13 Brighton Hope & Ruin
14 Paris Supersonic
17 Toulouse La Revelin
19 – 20 Left of the Dial
21 London Moth Club
27 Bristol Crofters Rights
28 Nottingham Bodega
Listen to ‘The Machine’ below.
