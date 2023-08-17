News

YOWL release new single, The Machine’

The outfit’s long-awaited debut album Milksick’ is released next month.

YOWL release new single, ‘The Machine’
Photo: Simon Milner

17th August 2023

Yowl, Neu, News, Listen

Ahead of the release of debut album Milksick’ next month (15th September), YOWL have shared new single The Machine’. 

When I write songs it’s often done on a laptop and then taken to the band, where my efforts are reformed into something more musical,” explains frontman Gabriel Byrde of the song’s origins. The Machine’ features this jumpy, hectic bass part that demonstrates how little I know about actually playing the bass, so it’s a testament to Beck’s ability that the part remains pretty much as it was keyed into Ableton. The whole sound of the track exists in this weird, faux-programmed state that mirrors its agitated themes of stress and burnout.”

The song follows on from both Virile Crocodile Sweat’ and Idiot Daughters, Idiot Sons’, previously shared, as well as 2019 EP Atrophy’.

The band head out on tour following the album, in early October.

OCTOBER
9 Leeds Hyde Park Book Club
10 Hull Polar Bear
11 Southampton Heartbreakers
12 Ramsgate Music Hall
13 Brighton Hope & Ruin
14 Paris Supersonic
17 Toulouse La Revelin
19 – 20 Left of the Dial
21 London Moth Club
27 Bristol Crofters Rights
28 Nottingham Bodega

Get tickets to watch Yowl live now.

Listen to The Machine’ below.

Tags: Yowl, Neu, News, Listen

Latest News

Kojaque releases new track ‘CABRA DRIVE’

Kojaque releases new track CABRA DRIVE’

Dumb Buoys Fishing Club announce debut album ‘WRECKED’

Dumb Buoys Fishing Club announce debut album WRECKED’

100 gecs, Doechii and more for 2023 Dia De Los Deftones

100 gecs, Doechii and more for 2023 Dia De Los Deftones

Mitch Rowland shares ‘Bluebells’ from upcoming debut album ‘Come June’

Mitch Rowland shares Bluebells’ from upcoming debut album Come June’

The National release new songs ‘Space Invader’ and ‘Alphabet City’

The National release new songs Space Invader’ and Alphabet City’

Read More

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Stay Updated!

Get the best of DIY to your inbox each week.

Popular right now

August 2023

Latest Issue

August 2023

Featuring CMAT, Jamie T and Willie J Healey, Mae Muller, The Hives and more.

Read Now Buy Now Subscribe to DIY