86TVs - 86TVs

Album Review
86TVs - 86TVs4 Stars
A newfound succinctness and dynamism make for a forward-facing project.
The Maccabees’ last shows at London’s Alexandra Palace in 2017 marked the end of an era, but also the beginning of a new one, with both Orlando Weeks’ solo efforts, and the emergence of 86TVs. Formed by ex-Maccabees Felix and Hugo White, their younger brother Will, and former Noisettes and Stereophonics member Jamie Morrison, 86TVs’ eponymous debut album demonstrates talent, self-assuredness, and remarkable prowess. Each track is stronger than the last: opener ‘Modern Life’ is a summer singalong belter, ‘Tambourine’ is a future festival staple in the making, and single ‘Worn Out Buildings’ meshes grandiose buildups with anthemic choruses to make a song that sounds as though it’s come straight from the soundtrack for a coming-of-age film.
With the band declaring no frontman, and instead choosing to let their voices come together to form one, each song celebrates the group’s collective experience, whether that be the White brothers’ confrontation with grief after losing their mother to MS as children or addressing their younger selves (‘Worn Out Buildings’). This coming together of voices works just as well during the album’s uninhibited highs as it does during its moments of introspection. While ‘Someone Else’s Dream’ is a joyous, carefree number that beckons roaring singalongs, ‘Dreaming’ is a ballad where their collective voices reinforce the heartbreak of its lyrics. Likewise, the cinematic ‘Spinning World’ merges the band’s velvety chorus of voices and Will’s contemplative songwriting with a soaring string arrangement, plucky guitars, and the tweeting of birds resulting in a gut-punch of an outro. 86TVs are clearly cut from the same cloth as The Maccabees, but a newfound succinctness and dynamism make for a forward-facing project.
Latest Reviews
Pixey - Million Dollar Baby
3-5 Stars
Her '90s revivalist alt-pop sonics are still firmly in play - but with dynamic forays into fresh territory.
31st July 2024, 7:55am
Sophie May - Deep Sea Creatures
5 Stars
Sophie May is doing everything differently and everything right.
24th July 2024, 8:00am
SOFT PLAY - Heavy Jelly
5 Stars
The pair have come a long way to get here, but have made easily their best album yet by simply being themselves.
17th July 2024, 8:00am
Glass Animals - I Love You So F***ing Much
4-5 Stars
Confident, self-aware, and ambitious.
17th July 2024, 7:59am
Read More
86TVs unveil John McEnroe-starring video for new single ‘Komorebi’
The former Maccabees teamed up with the tennis legend to film the visual for their latest album preview.
16th July 2024, 1:42pm
Live and Plugged In: 86TVs share their favourite sets to watch online
The band give us their top picks for the best live sets to enjoy from the comfort of your own home.
25th June 2024, 4:00pm
86TVs announce Autumn 2024 UK and EU tour
The band have also just released their latest single, 'Someone Else's Dream'.
14th June 2024, 2:26pm
86TVs announce self-titled debut album with new single ‘Tambourine’
The debut EP from the former Maccabees arrived back in January.
3rd May 2024, 12:00pm
With Fontaines DC, Kneecap, BERWYN, Wunderhorse and many more.