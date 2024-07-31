Album Review

86TVs - 86TVs

A newfound succinctness and dynamism make for a forward-facing project.

86TVs - 86TVs

Reviewer: Sophie Flint Vázquez

Released: 2nd August 2024

Label: Parlophone

The Maccabees’ last shows at London’s Alexandra Palace in 2017 marked the end of an era, but also the beginning of a new one, with both Orlando Weeks’ solo efforts, and the emergence of 86TVs. Formed by ex-Maccabees Felix and Hugo White, their younger brother Will, and former Noisettes and Stereophonics member Jamie Morrison, 86TVs’ eponymous debut album demonstrates talent, self-assuredness, and remarkable prowess. Each track is stronger than the last: opener ‘Modern Life’ is a summer singalong belter, ‘Tambourine’ is a future festival staple in the making, and single ‘Worn Out Buildings’ meshes grandiose buildups with anthemic choruses to make a song that sounds as though it’s come straight from the soundtrack for a coming-of-age film. 

With the band declaring no frontman, and instead choosing to let their voices come together to form one, each song celebrates the group’s collective experience, whether that be the White brothers’ confrontation with grief after losing their mother to MS as children or addressing their younger selves (‘Worn Out Buildings’). This coming together of voices works just as well during the album’s uninhibited highs as it does during its moments of introspection. While ‘Someone Else’s Dream’ is a joyous, carefree number that beckons roaring singalongs, ‘Dreaming’ is a ballad where their collective voices reinforce the heartbreak of its lyrics. Likewise, the cinematic ‘Spinning World’ merges the band’s velvety chorus of voices and Will’s contemplative songwriting with a soaring string arrangement, plucky guitars, and the tweeting of birds resulting in a gut-punch of an outro. 86TVs are clearly cut from the same cloth as The Maccabees, but a newfound succinctness and dynamism make for a forward-facing project.

Play Video

Tags: 86TVs, Reviews, Album Reviews

Records, etc at Rough Trade logo

Latest News

Porridge Radio announce fourth album ‘Clouds In The Sky They Will Always Be There For Me’

Porridge Radio announce fourth album Clouds In The Sky They Will Always Be There For Me’

Mura Masa confirms new LP ‘Curve 1’ 

Mura Masa confirms new LP Curve 1’ 

The Lemon Twigs, Matt-Felix, and Luvcat complete lineup for Death Cab For Cutie and The Postal Service at All Points East 2024

The Lemon Twigs, Matt-Felix, and Luvcat complete lineup for Death Cab For Cutie and The Postal Service at All Points East 2024

Killer Mike announces surprise album ‘Michael & The Mighty Midnight Revival, Songs for Sinners and Saints’

Killer Mike announces surprise album Michael & The Mighty Midnight Revival, Songs for Sinners and Saints’

Jorja Smith celebrates the good times with video for new single ‘High’

Jorja Smith celebrates the good times with video for new single High’

Latest Reviews

<p><strong>Pixey</strong> - Million Dollar Baby</p>

Pixey - Million Dollar Baby

Her '90s revivalist alt-pop sonics are still firmly in play - but with dynamic forays into fresh territory.

31st July 2024, 7:55am

<p><strong>SOFT PLAY</strong> - Heavy Jelly</p>

SOFT PLAY - Heavy Jelly

The pair have come a long way to get here, but have made easily their best album yet by simply being themselves.

17th July 2024, 8:00am

Read More

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Stay Updated!

Get the best of DIY to your inbox each week.

July/August 2024

Latest Issue

July/August 2024

With Fontaines DC, Kneecap, BERWYN, Wunderhorse and many more.

Read Now Buy Now Subscribe to DIY