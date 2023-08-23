Album Review

Be Your Own Pet - Mommy

A frontwoman with limitless charisma.

Be Your Own Pet - Mommy

Reviewer: Joe Goggins

Released: 25th August 2023

Label: Third Man

How do you reignite a candle that burned twice as bright for half as long? For most of their brief, tumultuous time together in the late noughties, Be Your Own Pet were not old enough to legally drink in their native US and yet became held up as beacons of indie sleaze, their snarling, kicking, precocious punk a perfect soundtrack to the hedonism of an era that, in 2023, is being romanticised. After all, the group burned out first time around, collapsing under the pressure of living up to their own notoriety as hard partiers, as well as the often poisonous media attention centered on singer Jemina Pearl. As a band so wedded in the musical imagination of that era, where do they fit today? ‘Mommy’ answers that question in thematic terms as early as its second track, the deliciously witty ‘Goodtime!’, a tongue-in-cheek lament of FOMO on which Jemina reflects on her much-changed circumstances, quipping: “I can’t be that way no more, I got two kids and a mortgage!” The ferocious energy that defined Be Your Own Pet first time around, however, remains, as does their knack for a nagging earworm of a chorus. Searing hooks and soaring melodies channel through a frontwoman with limitless charisma; perhaps her standout moment here is on the furious ‘Big Trouble’, which is surely destined for anthem status. Be Your Own Pet have retained the vitality of their youth while leaving behind the baggage.

Tags: Be Your Own Pet, Reviews, Album Reviews

Be Your Own Pet Tickets

Thekla (Buy)

Concorde 2 (Buy)

Rescue Rooms (Buy)

The Deaf Institute - Music Hall (Buy)

Latest News

SON Estrella Galicia and Paper Dress Vintage announce next show with Prima Queen and Shanghai Baby

SON Estrella Galicia and Paper Dress Vintage announce next show with Prima Queen and Shanghai Baby

Holly Humberstone to play intimate ‘Paint My Bedroom Black’ launch tour

Holly Humberstone to play intimate Paint My Bedroom Black’ launch tour

Soccer Mommy announces ‘Karaoke Night’ EP

Soccer Mommy announces Karaōke Night’ EP

Another Sky share latest single ‘Burn The Way’

Another Sky share latest single Burn The Way

SOFT PLAY are back with punchy new single ‘Punk’s Dead’

SOFT PLAY are back with punchy new single Punk’s Dead

Read More

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Stay Updated!

Get the best of DIY to your inbox each week.

Popular right now

August 2023

Latest Issue

August 2023

Featuring CMAT, Jamie T and Willie J Healey, Mae Muller, The Hives and more.

Read Now Buy Now Subscribe to DIY