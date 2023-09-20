Bleach Lab - Lost In A Rush Of Emptiness

There’s a glorious dynamism to Bleach Lab on their debut album ‘Lost In A Rush of Emptiness’. It’s part ‘Luminous’-era Horrors - an expansive, celestial pilgrimage for the mind, body and soul - while ‘All Night’ is a shoegaze-space-pop odyssey that channels the spectral sounds of Slowdive and the melodies of Alvvays, wrapped in Jenna Kyle’s otherworldly ethereal vocals. It feels like the heavenly plains have opened up and welcomed one into an eternal embrace of warmth. Following this comes the goth-meets-dream-pop gem ‘Indigo’, a slice of shimmering, Cure-esque goodness. ‘Never Go Back’ combines a Warpaint-like pulsing bassline with Johnny Marr-esque guitars, while the melancholy ballad ‘Leave the Light On’ is one made for sorrow-filled late nights. A debut of dreamy loveliness.