Blue Bendy - So Medieval

Album Review
Blue Bendy - So Medieval4 Stars
A debut which rewards the time spent with it in spades.
Blue Bendy are, perhaps more than most, a band suited to the medium of a long-form project. While 2022 EP ‘Motorbike’ did well to whet appetites, providing a four-track taste of the South London six-piece’s really quite considerable sonic range, it was also – by their own admission – slightly claustrophobic in its glut of ideas. Here, though, they face no such constraints, and the result is an album that revels in its scope. Take the nominally-twinned ‘Darp’ and ‘Darp 2 / Exorcism’: the former an undulating, guitar-led number that progresses with the steady power of a swelling wave; the latter an exponential expansion that sees said wave eventually break into a moving and cathartic crescendo. Elsewhere, ‘The Day I Said You’d Died (He Lives)’ and ‘Come On Baby, Dig!’ have futuristic synth flourishes that tint the tracks with experimental pop colours, while ‘Cloudy’ is a six-minute post-rock romp through twinkling keys, abrasive guitars, and choral backing vocals.
Lyrically, too, there’s a lot to unpack – grandiose motifs of gods and mortals are punctuated with humour and pop culture (‘I’m Sorry I Left Him To Bleed’’s nod to Kendall Roy a particularly choice reference), and Arthur Nolan’s vocal delivery ranges from tongue-in-cheek (‘Sunny’) to disarmingly confessional (‘Mr Bubblegum’ especially is imbued with a similar unembellished anguish to that of ex-Black Country, New Road frontman Isaac Wood). For all its bombast and ambition, there’s also a keen intimacy to ‘So Medieval’ – it is, fundamentally, a bit of a breakup album - and it’s this tonal contrast which keeps the listener on their toes at every turn. Though the record’s sprawling, complex arrangements and unpredictable time signatures don’t exactly lend themselves to singalongs, Blue Bendy’s debut is one which rewards the time spent with it in spades.
Read More
Shame, Dream Wife, Willie J Healey and more to play Southampton’s Wanderlust Festival
The multi-venue affair is set to take place in early May.
23rd February 2024, 2:37pm
The Neu Bulletin (Pixey, Blue Bendy, EFÉ and more!)
DIY's essential guide to the best new music.
2nd February 2024, 3:30pm
Blue Bendy confirm debut album ‘So Medieval’
They've also announced a run of UK tour dates and shared a new single from the record.
26th January 2024, 5:14pm
DIY’s 2024 Reading List
As chosen by a bunch of bookworm DIY regulars, including The Last Dinner Party, Bob Vylan, Big Joanie and more.
6th January 2024, 10:00am
With Bob Vylan, St Vincent, girl in red, Lizzy McAlpine and more.