Blue Bendy confirm debut album ‘So Medieval

London six-piece Blue Bendy have now shared details of their forthcoming debut album, which follows 2022 EP ‘Motorbike’ and recent singles ‘Mr Bubblegum’ and ‘Cloudy’. It’ll be their first release under new label home state51, and is expected to arrive on 12th April.

True to form, the LP promises ten tracks of genre-straddling, experimental, evocative guitar music - the sort epitomised by the band’s latest cut, ‘Come On Baby, Dig!’. Speaking about the track, singer and lyricist Arthur Nolan has explained that “’Dig’ is dedicated to an old flame and a city break. I was eat pray loving, digging around for some culture in the wake of breaking up. The wheels came off the trip quickly, and now I won’t go back to Bologna, I’m banned.”

‘So Medieval’ full tracklist:

1. So Medieval

2. Mr. Bubblegum

3. Darp

4. Darp 2 / Exorcism

5. I’m Sorry I Left Him To Bleed

6. The Day I Said You’d Died (He Lives)

7. Come On Baby, Dig!

8. Sunny

9. Cloudy

10. Goodnight Bobby

You can watch the uncanny video for ‘Come On Baby, Dig!’ here: