Blue Bendy confirm debut album ‘So Medieval

They’ve also announced a run of UK tour dates and shared a new single from the record.

Photo: Michael Julings

26th January 2024
Words: Daisy Carter

London six-piece Blue Bendy have now shared details of their forthcoming debut album, which follows 2022 EP ‘Motorbike’ and recent singles ‘Mr Bubblegum’ and ‘Cloudy’. It’ll be their first release under new label home state51, and is expected to arrive on 12th April.

True to form, the LP promises ten tracks of genre-straddling, experimental, evocative guitar music - the sort epitomised by the band’s latest cut, ‘Come On Baby, Dig!’. Speaking about the track, singer and lyricist Arthur Nolan has explained that “’Dig’ is dedicated to an old flame and a city break. I was eat pray loving, digging around for some culture in the wake of breaking up. The wheels came off the trip quickly, and now I won’t go back to Bologna, I’m banned.”

‘So Medieval’ full tracklist:
1. So Medieval
2. Mr. Bubblegum
3. Darp
4. Darp 2 / Exorcism
5. I’m Sorry I Left Him To Bleed
6. The Day I Said You’d Died (He Lives)
7. Come On Baby, Dig!
8. Sunny
9. Cloudy
10. Goodnight Bobby

You can watch the uncanny video for ‘Come On Baby, Dig!’ here:

Play Video

They’ve not long since got back from supporting Squid on tour, but Blue Bendy are set to hit the road again later this year for some headline shows of their own. Catch them on their ‘So Medieval’ UK tour on the below dates:

APRIL 2024
12 Scunthorpe, Café Indiependent

MAY 2024
04 Southampton, Wanderlust Festival
05 Bristol, Louisiana
07 Cambridge, Portland Arms
08 Oxford, Common Ground
09 London, The Garage
12 Kendal, Glisky
13 Glasgow, Stereo
14 Liverpool, Kazimier Stockroom
15 Manchester, YES Basement
18 Sheffield, Get Together Festival

Get tickets to watch Blue Bendy live now.

Blue Bendy Tickets

Cafe Indiependent, Scunthorpe

The Garage, London

Bambie Thug to compete to represent Ireland at 2024's Eurovision Song Contest

Brittany Howard unveils new track 'Prove It To You'

Blu DeTiger to release debut album 'All I Ever Want Is Everything' this spring

HotWax, Orla Gartland, Circa Waves & more join Live at Leeds In The Park 2024

Dua Lipa announces next single 'Training Season'

